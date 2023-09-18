Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Promore Pharma AB is updated (472/23)

On June 28, 2023, the shares in Promore Pharma AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that the Company had, on the one hand, made the decision to discontinue the ensereptide project and, on the other hand, that the Company's board of directors had assessed that the opportunities to raise the capital needed to develop the Company's program for ropocamptide were limited. The Company had further decided to terminate its key personnel including the Company's CEO and CFO. Today, September 18, 2023, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. The proposal further stated that the Company's cash is estimated to last until mid-December 2023. The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position or if any other circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Promore Pharma AB (PROMO, ISIN code SE0009947740, order book ID 140251). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.