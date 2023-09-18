Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Frankfurt
18.09.23
08:12 Uhr
0,005 Euro
-0,001
-17,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2023 | 15:34
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Promore Pharma AB is updated (472/23)

On June 28, 2023, the shares in Promore Pharma AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to that the Company had, on the one hand,
made the decision to discontinue the ensereptide project and, on the other
hand, that the Company's board of directors had assessed that the opportunities
to raise the capital needed to develop the Company's program for ropocamptide
were limited. The Company had further decided to terminate its key personnel
including the Company's CEO and CFO. 

Today, September 18, 2023, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary
general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary
liquidation of the Company. The proposal further stated that the Company's cash
is estimated to last until mid-December 2023. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position or if any other circumstance exists that result in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Promore Pharma AB (PROMO, ISIN code
SE0009947740, order book ID 140251). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.