Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
[18.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.09.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,276,951.00
|USD
|0
|44,650,643.39
|6.1359
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.09.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,034,940.00
|EUR
|0
|16,940,263.81
|5.5817
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.09.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,635,921.00
|GBP
|0
|38,337,918.55
|8.2698
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.09.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|798,976.00
|GBP
|0
|6,177,207.61
|7.7314
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.09.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,557,080.48
|100.2384