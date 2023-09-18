Noho, Inc. Announces Rashad Davis As New CEO

Emerging Leader in Sustainability and Green Tech Rashad Davis Brings Indigenous Perspective to Carbon Capture Tech Company

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Noho, Inc. (OTC PINK:DRNK) ("Smog Armor" or the "Company") helps industries reduce their carbon footprint while improving employee health and productivity. The Company today announced Rashad Davis as their new CEO.

Davis' accomplishments include a 370% revenue increase in his first three months as CEO of TruTribe, Corp., a Navajo Nation. based government procurement contractor, thanks to his delivery system improvements and winning procurement strategies. His prior role as CEO of contract manufacturing and distribution company TruPak had him overseeing the development of sustainable packaging and materials.

Davis plans to use his experience driving radical growth while building multi-million dollar enterprises to lead Smog Armor's offering expansion into licensing their technology to logistics, shipping, and other industries looking to reduce carbon footprint

"I've always wanted to do something impactful, and this is more impactful than I could have dreamed," said Smog Armor CEO Rashad Davis, whose familial and political ties to the Navajo reservation have him looking to give back by providing resources and opportunities to the nation. "As a climate tech company, we aim to provide solutions to air pollution as we navigate an ever-changing climate reality."

Smog Armor developed a nature-based technology that reduces air pollutants, including CO2, VOCs, and odors. Their flagship product, Smog Armor air-purifying paint, utilizes a patent-pending proprietary process to absorb these toxins from the air. The Company has lab testing confirming its products can reduce certain indoor air pollutants by up to 95% within an hour.

Noho, Inc. intends to change its corporate name to Smog Armor Co., complete an audit of its books, and file as a reporting company with the SEC. Additionally, we plan to secure financing with a private placement in the near future. In order to develop anticipated projects in direct air carbon capture and aggressively marketing our carbon and VOC adsorbing paints and coatings.

About NOHO, INC. (SMOG ARMOR, CO.)

Noho, Inc. is a publicly traded Climate tech company on a mission to positively influence organizations and people worldwide through a unique range of innovative solutions for air pollution. Our intellectual property includes paints and other coatings that adsorb carbon and volatile organic compounds. We intend to license our technology to large material producers and processors interested in integrating our carbon tech in their production process. For more information, check out smogarmor.com

