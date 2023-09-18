SUPCON Intelligent Operation Management & Control System and Hobré Analyzers Receives Rave Reviews at OGA 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Asian Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Engineering Exhibition (OGA 2023) held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) September 13-15 proved to be a resounding success. After a prolonged period of COVID-19 lockdowns, the event witnessed an overwhelming response as more than 2,000 exhibitors and 25,000 visitors flocked to the venue, signaling a robust recovery of the industry.

SUPCON showcased its star products and solutions for oil, gas & petrochemical industry, including the Intelligent Operation Management & Control System featured with Ethernet-to-Field network and Industrial Operating System equipped with SaaS APP, as well as the cutting-edge instruments including Hobré analyzers. A substantial crowd of visitors from the renowned industry leaders such as Petronas, Hibiscus Petroleum, PTTEP, ExxonMobil, Worley Parson, HQC, HRC, as well as our friendly rival partners were attracted to the booth.

Visitors displayed great enthusiasm towards the SUPCON Intelligent Operation Management & Control System, recognizing its game-changing potential to revolutionize industrial practices in autonomous operation. Besides the most eye-catching technologies including digital twin, AIoT, model-based predictive control, and machine learning, the system stole the event's spotlight with its Ethernet-APL and Smart-EIO solution, which demonstrated a strong ability to help clients cut costs, optimize efficiency and enhance safety in the field network deployment.

SUPCON's progress in Ethernet-APL solution was highly recognized, especially its latest successfully finished product interoperability test with E+H and SAMSON. Petronas attentively listened to the APL and SmartEIO solution and expressed high expectations to the on-going E-APL DCS proof-of-concept project discussions.

Meanwhile the system's another major feature Industrial Operating System + APP attracted vast interest. Especially under the backdrop of digital transformation, its competency of unlocking seamless infrastructure connectivity and abundant SaaS industrial applications has showcased huge trust placed in its technology innovation and market commitment in the oil, gas & petrochemical sector.

Another highlight of the SUPCON booth at OGA 2023 was Hobré analyzers. Since SUPCON's full acquisition of Hobré Instruments BV this spring, impressive synergistic collaboration has harnessed stronger strengths of both, offering a host of advantages for our global clients and partners by combining SUPCON's extensive experience in automation & digitization solutions with Hobré's exceptional capabilities in analytical instrumentation.

The OGA 2023 event provided a valued platform for the oil, gas & petrochemical industry professionals to have in-depth communications sparking with significant insights. As the demand for advanced automation and digital transformation solutions continues to rise, SUPCON is ready for more industrial challenges and confident to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

