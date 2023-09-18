Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 16:02
Video: U.S. Bank Donates Home to Afghanistan War Veteran

The donation in Monroe, North Carolina, is the bank's 25th home donation to deserving military families

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / U.S. Bank

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

U.S. Bank recently partnered together with Freedom Alliance and True Homes to honor one of our nation's military heroes with the gift of a mortgage-free home. U.S. Army Private Second Class Roy Garcia and his family received the keys to their new home in Monroe, North Carolina, in a ceremony last week. Garcia enlisted in the Army as an infantryman in 2008, and two years later he and his unit were deployed to Kunar Province - which was among the most dangerous locations in Afghanistan at the time.

"Roy Garcia fought in battle and sacrificed for our nation," said Tom Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance, a nonprofit that provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. "Like so many combat veterans, he now struggles with the physical and emotional wounds of war, but this home will help him provide for his family and focus on his rehabilitation."

Since 2013, U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance have donated a total of 25 homes overall with a total of $5.75 million.

For more about the home donation to the Garcia family, watch the video linked above.

