ACCESSWIRE Launches its Press Release Optimizer to Help Companies Expand Reach and Increase Brand Visibility

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of its Press Release Optimizer (PRO).

ACCESSWIRE's brand-new offering gives companies of all sizes and industries the opportunity to boost their brand with thousands of extra views on their press release, along with the option to have an exclusive article written about their brand that's shared on social and earns backlinks.

"We understand how difficult it is to stand out and that's why we developed the Press Release Optimizer to give brands the boost they need to rise above their competition and capture the attention of their target audience and the media," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE's PRO offerings include:

Featured Press Release - Attract thousands of additional weekly views, more engagement, and increased amount of time spent in front of target audiences. Featured Press Releases are promoted on ACCESSWIRE's homepage.

Company Spotlight - Companies can capture their audience's attention by showcasing their latest news, core values, mission, and brand voice through a Q&A interview that's featured on the ACCESSWIRE website.

"PRO is an extension of our award-winning press release services, and we're excited to see the positive results brands experience from this product offering that ensures our customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences," added Hammers.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's PRO Plan, visit accesswire.com

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

