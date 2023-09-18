DAHLIN Architecture | Planning | Interiors: DAHLIN Expands Austin Office with Addition of Michael Padavic and Dan Sokolosky

The acclaimed team bolsters the capabilities and design excellence of the architecture, planning and interiors firm in Central Texas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / DAHLIN Architecture | Planning | Interiors is expanding its Austin office with the hiring of senior principals Michael Padavic and Dan Sokolosky, who joined DAHLIN today. Padavic and Sokolosky most recently led the highly regarded design team at Austin-based StoryBuilt, an urban infill housing and mixed-use developer. The duo, along with other members of the StoryBuilt design team who have also joined DAHLIN will continue to support StoryBuilt developments. Their deep roots in the Austin region will bring their expertise and skills to further grow DAHLIN's practice across Central Texas.

Padavic and Sokolosky are celebrated architects encapsulating the zenith of design, recognized for their creative and professional work over the years. Their experience amplifies DAHLIN's design capabilities, particularly in the sphere of urban mixed-use development, while deepening the firm's focus on urban infill projects.

"Bringing Michael and Dan on board signifies a pivotal leap forward to help us build on the innovative design work we're doing throughout Texas," said Jack Gallagher, managing principal of the Austin office. "Michael and Dan each have a powerful ability to execute successful projects in tandem with developers, transforming everyday spaces with high quality design and thoughtfully crafted moments. Beyond being unmistakably talented, it's just as important to us that Michael and Dan exude passion for creating places that promote human fulfillment and well-being. They're a perfect fit for the culture DAHLIN has carefully nurtured."

Padavic and Sokolosky join DAHLIN's Austin office devoted to bringing top-tier design that enhances peoples' day to day lives. Their work won't simply be to create icons in the skyline, but to augment how people experience the places designed. Among the projects that will benefit from Padavic and Sokolosky's support include Indigo and Austin Point, two master planned communities with DAHLIN serving as the town architect. Indigo is a 235-acre neighborhood focused on creating an inclusive and resilient way of living and working, and Austin Point is a 4,700-acre town that will take shape over the next 25 years and meet intergenerational housing and lifestyle needs. Both projects are located in Fort Bend County, Texas and look to DAHLIN for innovative architecture and design that supports sustainable lifestyles and the well-being of both people and the environment.

"In our search for the right place where we, as a team, can take the next step in our design careers, DAHLIN emerged as the ideal firm," said Padavic. "DAHLIN has diverse experience across market sectors coupled with a strong developer-service practice and high-design aesthetic, a rare combination that presents a wealth of opportunities. We'll be able to apply our depth of experience and connections in the region right away, while being challenged outside our comfort zones. We're thrilled to join such a collaborative and well-rounded group of professionals who share our passion for placemaking and forward-thinking design philosophies."

DAHLIN has worked throughout the state of Texas for the past two decades on projects ranging from neighborhood residential, multi-family residential and affordable housing, to master planned and mixed-use developments. The addition of the design team from StoryBuilt will build on that foundation by layering in a perspective that complements many of DAHLIN's areas of expertise.

"Michael, Dan and their team have built a reputation of approaching every project without architectural ego while finding the best solution for each client and end user," said Gallagher. "Combined with that approach, we're impressed by their ability to maintain a consistent design language and approach, and their focus on clean lines and simple forms feels both modern and timeless. We're extremely excited to add that braintrust to our Austin office."

The expansion of the Austin office comes a year after DAHLIN established a permanent presence in the Texas state capitol. It's also a year following the firm's acquisition of San Diego-based Design Line Interiors. Together, these strategic growth moves reflect DAHLIN's scalability and commitment to fulfilling the demand for creative design solutions that enrich communities and cultivating the best talent in diverse regions of the country.

"The addition of Michael, Dan and their team marks another new chapter for DAHLIN as we continue to expand both geographically and across our practice areas and enhance our firm's philosophy of crafting unique stories for clients who want to express themselves through design experiences that exceed expectations," said Gallagher.

About DAHLIN

DAHLIN Architecture | Planning | Interiors is a diverse architecture, planning and interiors practice of 180+ multicultural professionals who share a Passion for Place. The firm works with developers, municipalities, and private clients, focusing on numerous sectors including homebuilding, multifamily and mixed-use, affordable housing, senior living, commercial, civic, education, healthcare, and interiors, which operates as the newly launched Design Line Interiors - A DAHLIN Company. Since 1976, DAHLIN has been committed to excellence in design - best demonstrated through long-term client relationships and award-winning, financially successful, and sustainable design solutions. The firm maintains locations in Irvine, Oakland, Pleasanton, San Diego, and Truckee, California; Bellevue, Washington; Salt Lake City; Utah; Austin, Texas and Beijing and Shanghai, China. Visit: www.dahlingroup.com.

