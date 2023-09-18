China Yibai United Guarantee International: CBGH's TidyCall Inc. Successfully Launches Press Conference, Captivating Ontario's Thriving Chinese Community

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC Pink:CBGH) ("CBGH" or the "Company"), in a partnership with its wholly owned subsidiary, TidyCall Inc., triumphantly hosted a press conference on September 13, 2023. This milestone event showcased the highly-anticipated launch of TidyCall App 3.0 and the innovative WeChax.com platform tailored for Freelancers. The primary focus was on engaging the vibrant Chinese community in Ontario, with a special emphasis on the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Ontario, home to 821,835 Chinese Canadians as per the 2021 census, boasts a significant population of 679,725 within the GTA. Recognizing the cultural affinity and exponential growth of the Chinese demographic, Willie Hsu, CEO of CBGH/TidyCall, deemed it essential to organize a press conference tailored to this community. The event aimed to raise awareness about TidyCall App 3.0 and Wechax.com while attracting a multitude of service providers and clients (users).

During the press conference, Mr. Willie Hsu delivered an exhaustive presentation elucidating the features and advantages of TidyCall App 3.0 and WeChax.com. He methodically walked through the app's usage, ensuring attendees had a clear understanding. Moreover, two representatives from the service provider and client (user) communities shared their enriching experiences and the tangible benefits they derived from utilizing the platform, piquing the interest of potential service providers and clients.

In a pivotal announcement towards the conclusion of the press conference, Willie Hsu, CEO & President of CBGH/TidyCall, disclosed an ambitious strategic plan to establish an office in Vancouver, thereby expanding TidyCall's footprint in Western Canada. He also articulated the company's intent to enhance its leadership team by recruiting a Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, underscoring his confidence in TidyCall's strategic vision.

CBGH/TidyCall expresses profound gratitude to all attendees and media partners for making this press conference an overwhelming success. Together, we look forward to an exciting future of growth and innovation.

About TidyCall Inc.

TidyCall Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBGH, is a Canadian company headquartered in Markham, located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). We specialize in offering on-demand home maintenance services to mobile-device users through our innovative TidyCall App, designed to cater to both homeowners and service providers. With two distinct versions available for download, TidyCall User and TidyCall Provider, we aim to revolutionize the way homeowners address their household needs.

At TidyCall, we recognize the significance of having a dependable handyman to care for your home. Our company was founded on a mission to deliver affordable and top-notch services that homeowners can confidently rely on. We take great pride in our team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to assisting homeowners in maintaining and enhancing their living spaces.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which include any statements made in this release which are not historical facts, such as statements concerning potential future developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the companies to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of each company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

