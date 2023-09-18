Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi Shares What Schools Should Be Teaching About Entrepreneurship

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Many individuals often perceive entrepreneurship solely as a venture riddled with risks and the pursuit of significant financial gains. While these aspects are undeniably integral, the essence of entrepreneurship extends far beyond these notions.

During an exclusive interview, Ladan shared her insights into the world of entrepreneurship and what she feels is lacking in current educational institutions. "While traditional education equips you with knowledge," she said, "it's the real-world experiences and entrepreneurial mindset that drive success."

Identifying Opportunities

Ladan's initial foray into property investment during the recession of the early 1990s wasn't a mere chance. It was a calculated decision. She saw beyond the then prevailing market conditions, identifying potential where others saw despair. Schools, she says, should teach students to see beyond the obvious, to recognize opportunities even in adversities. It's a lesson in perception and vision, and one that isn't found in textbooks.

Risk Management

For Ladan, every venture, especially in real estate, comes with its own set of risks. "We weren't taught enough about risk management in schools," she remarked. She believes that understanding risks and learning to mitigate them is an art and science that every aspiring entrepreneur should master.

Soft Skills and Networking

An entrepreneur's journey is not just about numbers and strategies. Ladan emphasizes the importance of soft skills, especially communication and networking. "Your network is your net worth," she quipped, adding that schools should actively promote networking events and sessions that help students build long-lasting professional relationships.

Learning from Failures

While Ladan's journey seems laden with success, it's her failures that she cherishes the most. She believes that failures are just stepping stones, lessons to be learned from. Schools, according to her, should not stigmatize failures but instead, teach students how to embrace and learn from them.