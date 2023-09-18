Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Virtual Coin (VRC) on September 25, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VRC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on September 25, 2023.

VRC Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/180967_4973a8b214c409dd_001full.jpg

Introducing Virtual Coin

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Virtual Coin (VRC), a revolutionary blockchain platform with advanced features, low transaction fees, and high transaction speed, using a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism and venturing into the Metaverse, while also ensuring security through auditing by HACKEN.

Virtual Coin is a cutting-edge blockchain platform that introduces a range of advanced features, including Web3.0 integration, Metaverse capabilities, smart contracts, top-tier security measures, swift transaction speeds, NFT platform compatibility, and minimal transaction fees. These notable features making it highly suitable for various payment solutions and global business exchanges.

Furthermore, Virtual Coin delves into the Metaverse, providing users with immersive experiences in a virtual reality space. By bridging the gap between fantasy and reality in a limitless digital frontier, VRC's Metaverse aims to empower users to explore, learn, and interact within a technologically advanced and creatively enriched environment. Virtual Coin is poised to be a scalable and sustainable blockchain platform that offers innovative solutions to users within the crypto space.

About VRC Token

VRC Coin is the native cryptocurrency of the VRC Blockchain, boasting an extensive ecosystem and advanced blockchain capabilities, including Web3.0 integration, Metaverse support, smart contract functionality, robust security measures, rapid transaction processing, NFT platform compatibility, and cost-effective transactions. It operates on a Proof-of-Stake (POS) consensus algorithm, where validators secure the network by staking their VRC coins as collateral.

Based on VRC Chain, VRC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution includes various allocations: 52.5% for staking rewards, 13% for presale, 5% each for team and advisors, and foundation wallet, 4% for project maintenance and upgrades, 3% for vesting, strategic reservation, and R&D, 2.5% for gaming hub, 2% for NFT stakers and DAO, 1% each for Airdrop/bounty, Ecosystem Fund, Public Sale, and Private Sale. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on September 25, 2023. Investors who are interested in VRC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about VRC Token:

Official Website: https://vrccoin.com/

Explorer: https://vrcscan.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/VZoneSolutions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VZoneSolution/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VzoneSolutions

Blockchain browser: https://vrcscan.com

Whitepaper (Link): https://vrccoin.com/static/media/VRC-coin_V2.eca7302795f6cdd858db.pdf

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180967