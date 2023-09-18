Begell House Inc. and Hexxcell Ltd. Celebrate the Success of Their New Heat Exchanger Design Handbook Webinar Series

DANBURY, CT and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Hexxcell Ltd., a global leader in advanced software solutions for heat exchangers, and Begell House Inc., renowned scholarly publishers in thermal engineering and computational sciences, jointly celebrate the resounding success of their innovative Heat Exchanger Design Handbook (HEDH) Webinar Series.

Launched in April, this webinar series connects researchers, engineers, educators and industry professionals from various sectors to discuss the latest advancements, best practices, and emerging trends in heat exchanger design, optimization and maintenance. Recordings of all webinars are available at https://hedhme.com/webinars/.

Examining Practical Challenges in Heat Transfer

The series kicked off with the highly anticipated session on " Developing a Route to Net-zero Carbon Emissions for the Process Industry" with Professor Robin Smith from the University of Manchester. Other presenters touched on a variety of hot topics; Dr. Hans Borgt, industrial cleaning specialist from the Dow Chemical Company, discussed proper cleaning methods and procedures for heat exchangers, while Dr. Les Jackowski, a top heat exchanger consultant from the Bay Area's Chevron Technical Center (CTC), reviewed the "Operational Issues Caused by Incorrect Heat Exchanger Design Choices".

Dr. Francesco Coletti, CEO of Hexxcell Ltd. and Executive Editor of HEDH, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "By bringing to our readers leading experts from both academia and industry discussing timely topics in heat transfer and heat exchangers, our goal is to create a platform for knowledge exchange that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications. We believe that by attending the seminars, participants will gain unique perspectives and a deeper understanding of heat transfer principles and their real-world implications."

Yelena Shafeyeva, President of Begell House, also shared her excitement, stating that "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from both seasoned engineers and academic faculty, who recognize these webinars as a valuable teaching tool for undergraduate and post-graduate students preparing to enter the industry."

Begell House and Hexxcell first joined forces more than 10 years ago to reinvent Begell's flagship publication, the Heat Exchanger Design Handbook (HEDH), as a revolutionary and fully interactive digital platform. Achieved in 2016, the dynamic HEDH Multimedia Edition has since become the go-to reference source for heat exchanger design and heat transfer applications, serving academic and industrial users globally.

Register for the Next Webinar

Building on the series' past successes, Hexxcell and Begell House are thrilled to announce the next webinar slated for September 26th. Entitled "How Heat Exchangers Foul and How to Design Effectively", industry expert Dr. Himanshu Joshi will shed light on the commonly overlooked issue of fouling in heat exchangers and offer effective design strategies to mitigate its effects.Registration for the upcoming webinar is now open. To reserve your spot, visit bit.ly/45GXrso and follow HEDHWebinarSeries on social media platforms for event updates.

ABOUT BEGELL HOUSE INC:

International leading publisher Begell House Inc. has been providing forefront research and advancements to scientific, technical, and medical communities for over 30 years. As a trusted source of engineering and biomedical research for education, R&D and industrial developments, their extensive collection of peer-reviewed journals, eBooks, databases and conference papers covers mechanical engineering, thermodynamics, energy, materials and environmental sciences, telecommunications, AI/ML computational, biomedical engineering, and cancer research. With a global network of editors, authors, reviewers, and subscribers, Begell House advances scientific understandings on important issues, while creating open discussions and possible solutions for researchers in both academia and industry. For more information, visit https://www.begellhouse.com/ or follow Begell House Inc. on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (Twitter).

ABOUT HEXXCELL LTD:

Hexxcell Ltd. is a London based software and consulting company whose mission is to bring digital innovation to industrial heat transfer systems, helping customers to decarbonise their operations, improve asset availability, debottleneck production and to deliver long-lasting positive impact through their Industry 4.0 digitalization journey. Hexxcell's Hybrid Digital Twin (HDT) technology combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) with rigorous physics-based models and deep domain knowledge for Advanced Monitoring, Predictive Analytics and Prescriptive Maintenance of industrial thermal systems. It is currently being used by customers worldwide to increase production and energy efficiency, mitigate fouling, optimally manage cleaning of heat exchangers, reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. For more information, visit https://www.hexxcell.com/ or follow Hexxcell on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

