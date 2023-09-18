Leading Digital PR Firm Buzz Dealer to Participate in IFX Expo 2023 in Limassol

AGIOS TYCHON, Cyprus, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After establishing a foothold in Cyprus with its new Limassol office, the globally distributed digital PR and online reputation management (ORM) firm Buzz Dealer will once again take part in this year's IFX Expo at Limassol , the world's largest financial B2B event, held in the city. The event will take place between Sept. 19-21, and Buzz Dealer's booth - booth #52 - will be open to visitors throughout the whole convention.

This year, Buzz Dealer plans to send an especially large delegation of professionals, covering every aspect of the services provided by the brand. Attending the event on behalf of Buzz Dealer are CEO and founder Uri Samet, CMO Tzur Rupin, VP of Operations Omer Otmi, VP of Business Development Ron Gilo, SEO account manager Sahar Houri and Head of ORM David Wiseman.

Wiseman, a reputed online branding expert and the author of 'A Guide to Online Reputation Management: How to Fortify Your Online Presence', will also hold one-on-one consultation meetings with anyone who is interested to learn more about improving their personal online reputation (registration in advance is highly recommended, limited slots left).

"This is Buzz Dealer's third consecutive year at the IFX, and we are excited to meet all of our friends, suppliers, clients, affiliates and future prospects," commented Rupin. "We have a full schedule planned for the expo, including a lot of surprises and up and coming meetings with new potential collaborations. We can't wait to see what is new with the industry, and the IFX at Limassol is exactly the place to do so. Having said that, we are always open to new faces and opportunities, so if you want to get to know us better, feel free to pop in at booth #52 and say hello at any time. Our crew will be waiting!"

Special offers for attendees only

Buzz Dealer will also be launching a limited-time offer on its select digital PR package, valid during expo days and to attendees only. This exclusive package includes increased exposure on leading financial news outlets, alongside enhanced press coverage to brands and businesses.

This promotion is available alongside Buzz Dealer's signature ORM services, about which attendees can also learn more at the convention. Providing unique solutions for online visibility, Buzz Dealer deploys various techniques for an optimal online reputation, including positive representation online via multiple channels and platforms.

"We'll be there to provide the best ORM and digital PR solutions, with the best price on the market," added Rupin, "but that's not all. There are several additional surprises that I can't go into detail about just yet. We have put much effort in our merchandise this year and some really nice prizes are in our raffles. I'm sure that no one will miss our booth this year."

About Buzz Dealer

Established in 2009 as a pioneer in the digital PR industry, Buzz Dealer today is a globally distributed company, catering to clients from 30 different nations and in multiple languages. The company is widely recognized for the quality of its services such as ORM, search engine optimization (SEO), app store optimization (ASO) and performance marketing (being a Facebook and Google marketing partner). Recently, the company has also ventured into the AI-driven marketing field.

With a supplementing office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Buzz Dealer can be contacted via email or telephone for scheduling a preliminary consultation meeting. More details about what the company does can be found on its blog at https://buzzdealer.com/blog/ .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213542/Buzz_Dealer_IFX.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-digital-pr-firm-buzz-dealer-to-participate-in-ifx-expo-2023-in-limassol-301930624.html