Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - RARE EARTH RIDGE CORP. (the "Company" or "Rare Earth Ridge"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Deepak Malhotra and Mr. Jake Tiley to the board of directors of the Company.

Dr. Deepak Malhotra, PhD, is a world-renowned mineral processing expert with over 50 years of mining industry experience. He holds a PhD, in Mineral Economics and a M.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. He has managed projects in research, process development for new projects, processing plant troubleshooting, plant audits, detailed engineering and overall business management. He has helped commercialize tens of mineral processing plants with capital ranging from $15M to $750M and has performed more than twenty-five audits of mining operations worldwide. He holds four patents and has published over 60 articles and edited several books. Dr. Malhotra is a director of Forte Dynamics, Inc., a mining and consulting firm that brings diverse expertise in mining, processing, metallurgy. Dr. Malhotra has held director positions on several publicly traded companies and currently is director of Eurpacific Metals Inc. (TSXV: EUP).

Mr. Jake Tiley has over two decades in global markets, specializing in technical analysis, algorithmic trading, and trading strategy development. He's collaborated with an extensive network of industry experts, focusing on volatility structures and company assessments. His leadership in technology ventures, mining projects, and asset management emphasizes the essential link between technology and finance.

Barry Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Rare Earth Ridge, comments, "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Malhotra and Mr. Tiley to our board of directors. Dr. Malhotra's knowledge and expertise with metallurgy will help contribute to assessing options for the Mount Hart project. While Mr. Tiley and his diverse network will showcase Rare Earth Ridge to potential new investors."

About Rare Earth Ridge Resources

Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with its 100% owned Mount Major Hart property located in British Columbia. The Company is focussed on rare earth elements and rare metals, particularly lithium and rubidium. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.rareearthridgeresources.com.

