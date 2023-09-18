Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US0547481087 AYRO Inc. 18.09.2023 US0547482077 AYRO Inc. 19.09.2023 Tausch 8:1

US29604W1080 PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. 18.09.2023 US29604W2070 PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. 19.09.2023 Tausch 10:1

