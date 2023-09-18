John Galt Solutions Congratulates Tyndale's Deborah Bolton, a 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award Recipient

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, congratulates esteemed customer Tyndale's Deborah Bolton, Director of Forecasting, on being honored by Supply and Demand Chain Executive as one of 2023's Women in Supply Chain Award recipients.

This annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"I'm honored to receive the Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive," said Deborah Bolton, Director of Forecasting at Tyndale. "This recognition both acknowledges my personal journey and highlights the importance of fostering diversity and inclusion in our field. I'm proud to be recognized among other remarkable women who are dedicated to advancing processes to overcome challenges and thrive in today's ever-changing landscape."

At a time when the supply chain is constantly strained by disruptions and market changes, Deborah has strived to evolve supply chain processes to support the rapid business expansion at Tyndale, one of the largest flame-resistant clothing suppliers in the U.S. market. She led the implementation of John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform, achieving an increase of forecast accuracy to within 1% of actual sales, while establishing end-to-end visibility and transparency across the supply chain.

With more than 20 years of experience, Deborah stands out as a supply chain leader who places emphasis on collaboration and teamwork. Her commitment to building a culture of learning and development has empowered her team to achieve impressive results for Tyndale, recently recognized as a Top Supply Chain Project by Supply and Demand Chain Executive.

"It gives us great pleasure to see Deborah recognized as one of 2023's Women in Supply Chain," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions, John Galt Solutions. "She's a strong leader with the vision and strategy to propel the business forward and transform challenges into opportunities for growth, yielding tangible results. We are delighted to partner with Tyndale and Deborah's team to be at the forefront of innovation in supply chain planning."

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; manufacturing planning and scheduling; distribution, allocation, and transportation planning; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

