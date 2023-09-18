Inteliqo Ltd - Results of AGM and Changes in Board Composition

18 September 2023

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Results of AGM and Changes in Board Composition

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

The Company further announces that Alister Bruce Watterson has resigned from his position as director of the Company effective today. The Board would like to thank Mr. Watterson for his contribution to date and wish him well for the future.

