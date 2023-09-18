Anzeige
18.09.2023
Inteliqo Ltd - Results of AGM and Changes in Board Composition

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

18 September 2023

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Results of AGM and Changes in Board Composition

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

The Company further announces that Alister Bruce Watterson has resigned from his position as director of the Company effective today. The Board would like to thank Mr. Watterson for his contribution to date and wish him well for the future.

For further information, visit: https://inteliqo.com/

The Directors of Inteliqo take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Inteliqo Limited
Joseph Hill
j.hill@inteliqo.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge


+44 (0) 203989 2222


