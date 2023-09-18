Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

18 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 548.176p. The highest price paid per share was 558.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,787,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,268,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

331

558.60

08:08:55

1000

558.60

08:09:44

94

558.60

08:09:44

277

558.60

08:09:44

1342

558.40

08:12:34

493

558.40

08:12:34

589

558.40

08:12:34

428

558.40

08:12:34

1443

557.60

08:28:01

1654

557.80

08:34:48

139

556.60

08:51:41

1347

556.60

08:51:41

1430

556.20

08:52:03

315

555.40

09:01:00

1208

555.40

09:01:00

578

554.40

09:12:31

941

554.40

09:12:31

1094

552.80

09:26:27

378

552.80

09:26:27

1542

552.20

09:29:59

1561

552.80

09:34:37

1357

552.80

09:45:23

750

552.60

09:45:23

479

552.60

09:45:23

1459

552.60

09:49:39

1449

552.40

09:50:00

1200

552.00

09:55:02

234

552.00

09:55:02

520

550.80

10:03:30

903

550.80

10:03:30

900

550.80

10:03:30

20

550.80

10:03:30

39

550.80

10:03:30

334

550.80

10:03:30

46

550.80

10:03:30

1

550.80

10:03:30

1498

550.40

10:12:39

1343

550.20

10:14:09

1446

550.20

10:20:03

941

550.00

10:20:16

458

550.00

10:20:16

1617

550.20

10:24:17

331

549.60

10:33:03

30000

549.20

10:33:15

64

549.40

10:34:14

1443

549.40

10:34:14

1640

548.80

10:50:36

843

548.40

11:00:03

698

548.40

11:00:03

1444

547.20

11:07:22

1602

548.80

11:23:44

1453

548.40

11:29:15

495

548.20

11:49:35

1053

548.20

11:49:35

1355

547.80

12:05:09

750

547.80

12:14:50

407

547.80

12:14:50

453

547.80

12:24:08

1007

547.80

12:24:08

1401

546.00

12:43:25

1558

547.80

13:05:34

750

547.80

13:06:53

181

547.80

13:06:53

844

549.00

13:17:15

624

549.00

13:17:15

1378

548.80

13:23:39

1573

548.80

13:23:39

2

549.00

13:29:35

1520

549.00

13:29:35

1639

548.20

13:35:05

1460

546.20

13:50:15

349

545.60

13:53:07

218

545.60

13:53:07

1086

545.60

13:53:07

601

545.40

13:53:20

154

545.40

13:53:20

621

545.40

13:53:20

17

545.40

13:53:20

1596

545.00

14:00:39

1565

545.00

14:04:44

1638

543.80

14:18:32

1633

544.00

14:21:25

1436

543.60

14:21:34

1358

544.00

14:27:16

221

544.00

14:27:16

1700

545.40

14:31:33

1499

545.40

14:31:33

1656

546.20

14:35:10

750

546.20

14:35:10

736

546.20

14:35:10

1460

546.20

14:37:20

750

546.20

14:37:20

1308

546.00

14:38:19

303

546.00

14:38:19

218

545.60

14:39:07

627

545.60

14:39:07

776

545.60

14:39:07

1212

545.40

14:42:55

203

545.40

14:42:55

602

545.40

14:42:55

5

545.40

14:42:55

9

545.40

14:42:55

879

545.40

14:42:55

368

546.20

14:46:45

1200

546.20

14:46:45

1063

546.20

14:46:45

413

546.20

14:46:45

1041

546.60

14:54:14

750

546.60

14:54:14

235

546.60

14:54:14

1451

546.40

14:54:35

178

547.00

15:01:06

1406

547.00

15:02:20

1347

547.00

15:02:20

750

547.00

15:02:20

154

547.00

15:02:20

588

547.00

15:02:20

755

546.60

15:05:11

47

546.60

15:05:11

723

546.60

15:05:11

601

546.60

15:05:11

163

546.60

15:05:11

602

546.60

15:05:11

154

546.60

15:05:11

1416

545.40

15:10:45

1349

545.40

15:14:05

861

545.60

15:14:49

476

545.60

15:14:49

1508

546.40

15:18:02

1421

546.40

15:19:59

197

546.80

15:25:36

1397

546.80

15:25:36

650

546.80

15:25:36

945

546.80

15:25:36

1524

546.60

15:29:01

750

548.00

15:32:21

632

548.00

15:32:21

1355

547.80

15:32:21

1518

547.40

15:36:38

1412

546.80

15:44:49

550

546.80

15:44:49

936

546.80

15:44:49

1634

546.60

15:47:43

602

545.80

15:47:43

154

545.80

15:47:43

601

546.00

15:47:43

61

546.00

15:47:43

1050

545.20

15:50:20

1495

545.20

15:51:40

1521

545.20

15:56:13

1091

545.20

15:56:13

352

545.20

15:56:13

602

545.00

15:56:13

601

545.00

15:56:13

602

545.20

15:56:13

223

545.20

15:56:13

1

545.20

15:56:13

31

545.00

15:59:21

1348

545.00

15:59:21

1497

545.40

16:04:37

1216

545.40

16:04:37

132

545.40

16:04:37

1124

545.20

16:06:05

319

545.20

16:06:38

1443

545.20

16:06:38

1483

545.20

16:08:31

1523

545.00

16:10:10

750

545.20

16:11:02

586

545.20

16:11:02

750

545.00

16:12:54

602

545.00

16:12:54

4

545.00

16:12:54

1331

545.20

16:15:54

1235

545.00

16:16:23

341

545.00

16:16:23

35

545.20

16:19:24

1618

545.20

16:19:39

632

545.00

16:20:37

826

545.00

16:20:37

1641

545.40

16:21:46

154

545.40

16:22:46

553

545.40

16:22:46

18

545.40

16:22:46


