Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
18 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 548.176p. The highest price paid per share was 558.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,787,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,268,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
331
558.60
08:08:55
1000
558.60
08:09:44
94
558.60
08:09:44
277
558.60
08:09:44
1342
558.40
08:12:34
493
558.40
08:12:34
589
558.40
08:12:34
428
558.40
08:12:34
1443
557.60
08:28:01
1654
557.80
08:34:48
139
556.60
08:51:41
1347
556.60
08:51:41
1430
556.20
08:52:03
315
555.40
09:01:00
1208
555.40
09:01:00
578
554.40
09:12:31
941
554.40
09:12:31
1094
552.80
09:26:27
378
552.80
09:26:27
1542
552.20
09:29:59
1561
552.80
09:34:37
1357
552.80
09:45:23
750
552.60
09:45:23
479
552.60
09:45:23
1459
552.60
09:49:39
1449
552.40
09:50:00
1200
552.00
09:55:02
234
552.00
09:55:02
520
550.80
10:03:30
903
550.80
10:03:30
900
550.80
10:03:30
20
550.80
10:03:30
39
550.80
10:03:30
334
550.80
10:03:30
46
550.80
10:03:30
1
550.80
10:03:30
1498
550.40
10:12:39
1343
550.20
10:14:09
1446
550.20
10:20:03
941
550.00
10:20:16
458
550.00
10:20:16
1617
550.20
10:24:17
331
549.60
10:33:03
30000
549.20
10:33:15
64
549.40
10:34:14
1443
549.40
10:34:14
1640
548.80
10:50:36
843
548.40
11:00:03
698
548.40
11:00:03
1444
547.20
11:07:22
1602
548.80
11:23:44
1453
548.40
11:29:15
495
548.20
11:49:35
1053
548.20
11:49:35
1355
547.80
12:05:09
750
547.80
12:14:50
407
547.80
12:14:50
453
547.80
12:24:08
1007
547.80
12:24:08
1401
546.00
12:43:25
1558
547.80
13:05:34
750
547.80
13:06:53
181
547.80
13:06:53
844
549.00
13:17:15
624
549.00
13:17:15
1378
548.80
13:23:39
1573
548.80
13:23:39
2
549.00
13:29:35
1520
549.00
13:29:35
1639
548.20
13:35:05
1460
546.20
13:50:15
349
545.60
13:53:07
218
545.60
13:53:07
1086
545.60
13:53:07
601
545.40
13:53:20
154
545.40
13:53:20
621
545.40
13:53:20
17
545.40
13:53:20
1596
545.00
14:00:39
1565
545.00
14:04:44
1638
543.80
14:18:32
1633
544.00
14:21:25
1436
543.60
14:21:34
1358
544.00
14:27:16
221
544.00
14:27:16
1700
545.40
14:31:33
1499
545.40
14:31:33
1656
546.20
14:35:10
750
546.20
14:35:10
736
546.20
14:35:10
1460
546.20
14:37:20
750
546.20
14:37:20
1308
546.00
14:38:19
303
546.00
14:38:19
218
545.60
14:39:07
627
545.60
14:39:07
776
545.60
14:39:07
1212
545.40
14:42:55
203
545.40
14:42:55
602
545.40
14:42:55
5
545.40
14:42:55
9
545.40
14:42:55
879
545.40
14:42:55
368
546.20
14:46:45
1200
546.20
14:46:45
1063
546.20
14:46:45
413
546.20
14:46:45
1041
546.60
14:54:14
750
546.60
14:54:14
235
546.60
14:54:14
1451
546.40
14:54:35
178
547.00
15:01:06
1406
547.00
15:02:20
1347
547.00
15:02:20
750
547.00
15:02:20
154
547.00
15:02:20
588
547.00
15:02:20
755
546.60
15:05:11
47
546.60
15:05:11
723
546.60
15:05:11
601
546.60
15:05:11
163
546.60
15:05:11
602
546.60
15:05:11
154
546.60
15:05:11
1416
545.40
15:10:45
1349
545.40
15:14:05
861
545.60
15:14:49
476
545.60
15:14:49
1508
546.40
15:18:02
1421
546.40
15:19:59
197
546.80
15:25:36
1397
546.80
15:25:36
650
546.80
15:25:36
945
546.80
15:25:36
1524
546.60
15:29:01
750
548.00
15:32:21
632
548.00
15:32:21
1355
547.80
15:32:21
1518
547.40
15:36:38
1412
546.80
15:44:49
550
546.80
15:44:49
936
546.80
15:44:49
1634
546.60
15:47:43
602
545.80
15:47:43
154
545.80
15:47:43
601
546.00
15:47:43
61
546.00
15:47:43
1050
545.20
15:50:20
1495
545.20
15:51:40
1521
545.20
15:56:13
1091
545.20
15:56:13
352
545.20
15:56:13
602
545.00
15:56:13
601
545.00
15:56:13
602
545.20
15:56:13
223
545.20
15:56:13
1
545.20
15:56:13
31
545.00
15:59:21
1348
545.00
15:59:21
1497
545.40
16:04:37
1216
545.40
16:04:37
132
545.40
16:04:37
1124
545.20
16:06:05
319
545.20
16:06:38
1443
545.20
16:06:38
1483
545.20
16:08:31
1523
545.00
16:10:10
750
545.20
16:11:02
586
545.20
16:11:02
750
545.00
16:12:54
602
545.00
16:12:54
4
545.00
16:12:54
1331
545.20
16:15:54
1235
545.00
16:16:23
341
545.00
16:16:23
35
545.20
16:19:24
1618
545.20
16:19:39
632
545.00
16:20:37
826
545.00
16:20:37
1641
545.40
16:21:46
154
545.40
16:22:46
553
545.40
16:22:46
18
545.40
16:22:46