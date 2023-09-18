Spoiler Alert's Ari Hopkinson, Emily Malina Named Recipients of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Spoiler Alert, a Boston-based B2B software company dedicated to revolutionizing excess inventory management, is proud to announce that two of its leaders, Ari Hopkinson and Emily Malina, have been named recipients of the prestigious 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award. This recognition, presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, honors accomplished female leaders in the supply chain field, celebrating their outstanding contributions, mentorship, and role in setting a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Hopkinson expressed her gratitude, stating, "This award signifies the progress we've made - and continue to make - towards a more inclusive supply chain ecosystem. It's a testament to the power of collaboration and diverse perspectives, which are essential in addressing complex challenges and driving innovation."

Malina, Co-Founder and President, leveraged her prior experience in supply chain transformation to co-found Spoiler Alert while at MIT Sloan School of Management. Hopkinson, Senior Director of Customer Success, joined the company in 2017 and has risen through the ranks of Customer Success, where she now leads a team providing expertise to discounting teams at global CPGs.

This year's awards saw a record-breaking number of submissions, underscoring the growing momentum in recognizing the pivotal role women play in the supply chain landscape. Food Logistics and SDCE received over 400 submissions this year, the highest number for any of their awards.

Go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

