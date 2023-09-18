Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Half 2023 and Provides Corporate Update

Camarillo, CA., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC), (the "Company" or "Sacks Parente"), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provides a business update.



Recent Corporate Highlights

Closed Initial Public Offering (IPO) transaction in mid-August that raised $11.6 million in proceeds, net of underwriting fees

Introduced the Innovative Series 91 "The Duke" putter inspired by PGA TOUR Champions player Ken Duke

Ken Duke won his first PGA TOUR Champions title at the Shaw Charity Classic using a Sacks Parente Series 66 Anser-style putter



Timothy Triplett, Sacks Parente Golf's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our recent IPO represents a new beginning for Sacks Parente, as the capital raised will help us to expand our product offerings beyond cutting-edge putters and into cutting-edge shafts, and further penetrate the rapidly growing Asian golf markets. The IPO proceeds also allowed us to repay nearly $1 million in debt to become a debt-free company.

"The revenue generated in the first half of 2023 was before our recent IPO. We continue to develop as a company as we carefully hone what we believe to be a superior line of golf technology for professional and weekend golfers alike. We look forward to communicating with our stockholders and future customers about our entire line of products and to demonstrating significant shareholder value."

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. The Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design while pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022 the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. The Company anticipates expansion into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Company:

Steve Handy, CFO

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.

Email: investors@sacksparente.com

www.sacksparente.com

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

Email: investors@sacksparente.com

Phone: (516)222-2560

www.coreir.com

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 9,000 $ 147,000 Restricted cash - 24,000 Accounts receivable 8,000 2,000 Inventory, net of reserve for obsolescence of $98,000 and $73,000, respectively 95,000 142,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,000 16,000 Total Current Assets 115,000 331,000 Property and equipment, net 115,000 122,000 Right-of-use asset, net 50,000 22,000 Deferred offering costs 418,000 230,000 Deposits 5,000 5,000 Total Assets $ 703,000 $ 710,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 341,000 $ 97,000 Accrued payroll to executives 1,748,000 1,095,000 Lease liability, current 32,000 17,000 Equipment purchase obligation - 15,000 Loans payable - related parties ($244,000 is past due) 559,000 537,000 Notes payable (past due) 404,000 384,000 Customer deposits 21,000 21,000 Total Current Liabilities 3,105,000 2,166,000 Lease liability, net of current 17,000 6,000 Total Liabilities 3,122,000 2,172,000 Common stock subject to possible redemption (561,375 shares at redemption price of $1.07) 600,000 420,000 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Deficiency: Preferred stock $.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 10,834,495 and 10,784,495, shares issued and outstanding, respectively, excluding 561,375 shares subject to possible redemption at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 108,000 108,000 Additional paid-in-capital 4,154,000 3,702,000 Accumulated deficit (7,281,000 ) (5,692,000 ) Total Stockholders' Deficiency (3,019,000 ) (1,882,000 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 703,000 $ 710,000





SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 47,000 $ 44,000 $ 137,000 $ 109,000 Cost of goods sold 32,000 23,000 78,000 43,000 Gross profit 15,000 21,000 59,000 66,000 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 647,000 1,724,000 1,563,000 1,909,000 Research and development 18,000 8,000 43,000 10,000 Total operating expenses 665,000 1,732,000 1,606,000 1,919,000 Loss from operations (650,000 ) (1,711,000 ) (1,547,000 ) (1,853,000 ) Other expenses Interest (22,000 ) (5,000 ) (42,000 ) (7,000 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (574,000 ) - (574,000 ) Total other expenses (22,000 ) (579,000 ) (42,000 ) (581,000 ) Net loss $ (672,000 ) $ (2,290,000 ) $ (1,589,000 ) $ (2,434,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,834,495 10,757,104 10,816,539 10,104,649





SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands)