RALLYE S.A.: Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority

Paris, 18 September 2023 - Rallye announces that it has filed an appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (AMF) dated 7 September 2023.

Press contact: PLEAD Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

