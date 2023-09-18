Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
18.09.23
17:57 Uhr
48,640 Euro
+0,450
+0,93 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,64048,78018:54
48,63048,76018:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2023 | 15:12
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Intra-group merger with NTS and disclosure of shareholding

The board of directors of SalMar ASA («SalMar») and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS («NTS») have signed a joint merger plan for an intra-group merger between SalMar and NTS with the former as the acquiring company. The merger will be completed pursuant to the laws for mergers between a parent company and wholly owned subsidiary. Following completion of the merger, the ownership of NTS' shares in SalMar will be transferred to SalMar. NTS currently owns 13 691 960 shares in SalMar, corresponding to 9,43% of the shares and voting rights in SalMar. After the merger is completed SalMar will own 13 706 246 own shares, corresponding to 9,44% of the shares and voting rights. The 5% flagging threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4-2 is thus crossed.

The merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The merger plan will be made available at the offices of SalMar and notified to the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the shareholders in SalMar will be informed in writing. The letter to the shareholders is attached to this notice (in English and Norwegian).

This information is subject to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.