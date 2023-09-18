Natural Selection Gallery: Multidimensional Art by Marina Morza: A Revolutionary Art Form Takes the Spotlight

Where Spirituality and Art Merge into a Sensational Experience

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Get ready for the art world's next hot thing - "Multidimensional Art." This revolutionary artistic movement is not just a visual treat; it's a transcendental journey that seamlessly melds art and spirituality in ways that will leave you awe-inspired. Brought to you by Natural Selection Pop Up Gallery, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of art by creating immersive art experiences that bridge the gap between artists and their audiences.





Art in the Dark

Immersive Experience





At the forefront of this art revolution is visionary artist Marina Morza, who has elevated contemporary art to an entirely new level. She invented a new abstract language that captures the essence of emotions and conveys it directly to a viewer.

With Multidimensional paintings, she's taking us on a profound journey where countless layers, forms, and strokes of paint become worlds that are both familiar and alien, full of strange and wondrous creatures, landscapes, and stories that hold sacred answers.

A New Way to Experience Art:

This remarkable movement isn't just about the finished artwork; it's about the journey of experiencing it. Marina Morza recognizes that this special art form requires a unique environment and dedicated focus to make an impact. As a result, she has pioneered a transformative approach to experiencing art.

Art in the Dark: Immersive Experience:

Marina understands that to truly appreciate the depth and complexity of her creations, visitors need to step into a world of darkness guided only by the light in their hands. This immersive experience allows art enthusiasts to explore Marina Morza's "Portals" Collection in an intimate way and awaken the imagination.

Multidimensional Art Meditation: Explore Other Dimensions:

Marina Morza believes that her art serves an important purpose and is meant to be experienced, not just observed. To facilitate this, she has crafted guided art meditations as an inclusive way to engage with the art independently from viewers' understanding of art. These sessions provide an opportunity for participants to reach a deeper state of perception while connecting with their emotions for a spiritual encounter and emotional healing.

Marina Morza's mission is to reframe the way we perceive and interact with art. By creating immersive experiences and art meditations, she aims to elevate the art world to new heights by inviting art enthusiasts to shift from consuming art to co-creating and unleash the boundless possibilities of Multidimensional Art.

On Saturday, September 16th, more than 70 people gathered to witness the unveiling of the Multidimensional Collection "Portals" by Marina Morza and experience Art in the Dark firsthand.

Don't miss the chance to join Multidimensional Art Meditation: Explore Other Dimensions classes on September 23 and 30 at SolarYou Yoga in Kirkland, WA. Reservation is available here.

