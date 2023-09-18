Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris: ETL "Eutelsat") has approved a repurchase programme of the company's ordinary shares for a maximum amount of 381 804 euros and a maximum number of 58 739 shares, representing less than 5% of Eutelsat's share capital.

The purpose of the programme is to acquire shares in connection with maturing share plans under the long-term compensation schemes enjoyed by certain corporate officers. The programme will be completed by the end of September 2023.

The programme will be implemented in accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), and pursuant to the authorisations granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of 10 November 2022.

It will be executed by BNP PARIBAS EXANE (the "Broker") acting as intermediary on the multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) on which Eutelsat shares are traded and on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

