Both Online and Offline! Made-in-China.com Golden Sourcing Season is In Full Swing

NANJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / On September 4th, Made-in-China.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, launches its highly anticipated annual procurement event-the Golden Sourcing Season.

The period from September to October marks the stock preparation phase for the peak season promotions in global retail. The Golden Sourcing Season has therefore become a crucial business opportunities for global buyers to connect with quality suppliers and streamline their sourcing processes. During the event, global buyers can not only source their desired products on the online platform, but also can engage in offline exhibitions to examine products firsthand and make on-site purchases from Chinese suppliers.

The Golden Sourcing Season offers specialized venues to meet buyers' unique sourcing needs.

Looking at the popular products during the first week of the Golden Sourcing Season, the preferences of global buyers reflect a strong emphasis on enhancing overall quality of life. From the optimizing of personal appearance, to consumer electronics that enhance work and entertainment experiences, Apparel Accessories and Consumer Electronics emerged as the top choices with the highest number of inquiries.

Besides, according to Made-in-China.com insights, new energy products have garnered significant attention in Golden Sourcing Season, especially electric vehicles and solar energy systems. This year's Golden Sourcing Season has set up a special venue for New Energy Products, showcasing high-quality new energy products to help buyers meet their purchasing needs and follow the green trend.

Yangzhou Intelligence Solar Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturing company that boasts high production capacity and a wide range of solar power products. With 14 years manufacturing and exporting experience, their solar power systems have been applied in more than 128 countries including UN & NGO & WB projects. To meet the specific needs of different markets during the Golden Sourcing Season, Yangzhou Intelligence Solar Group Co., Ltd. provides multiple solutions for buyers to choose. Thanks to the high quality and diversity of their products, they have become one of the most popular suppliers in the event.

During the Golden Sourcing Season, Made-in-China.com also participated in three renowned offline exhibitions: IFA 2023, Autumn Fair, and Expo Nacional Ferretera, showcasing the latest products and technological applications of Chinese manufacturing companies to buyers. Through on-site product demonstrations and video meetings with suppliers, Made-in-China.com enabled buyers to have a deeper understanding of the products and promptly publish their procurement requirements on the scene.

Buyers published their procurement requirements on-site at the Autumn Fair.

Many buyers at these three exhibitions recognized the value of Made-in-China.com Golden Sourcing Season. A buyer from Germany mentioned that Made-in-China.com offers a wide range of products and trustworthy suppliers. This year's Golden Sourcing Season provides a highly efficient platform for him to source, addressing not only his second-half-of-the-year procurement needs, but also highlighting current market trends.

It is reported that Made-in-China.com Golden Sourcing Season will continue until September 30th, offering buyers access to high-quality Made-in-China products around the clock online. Meanwhile, this event will also organize 10 offline procurement activities in countries such as Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands, allowing high-quality Made-in-China products to directly reach global buyers.

