Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
18.09.23
16:38 Uhr
101,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,88 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,00103,0020:10
102,00103,0019:06
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 19:50
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: ESG in the C-Suite

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Workiva

Climate Week NYC 2023 Virtual Event

ESG in the C-Suite: Strategy, Policy, Governance, and Risk Management
Tuesday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Join Workiva for a free virtual session at Climate Week NYC 2023. A diverse panel of sustainability and ESG leaders will share best practices for demonstrating value while engaging with the c-suite, board members, and other stakeholders.

Speakers:

  • Mandi McReynolds, VP, Global ESG, Workiva
  • Aya Kiy, Head of ESG Governance and Reporting, Cognizant
  • Jamie Jones Ezefili, SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Northern Trust
  • Amelia Pan, Managing Director, PJT Partners

Register Now

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785180/esg-in-the-c-suite

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.