Workiva: ESG in the C-Suite

Climate Week NYC 2023 Virtual Event
ESG in the C-Suite: Strategy, Policy, Governance, and Risk Management
Tuesday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Join Workiva for a free virtual session at Climate Week NYC 2023. A diverse panel of sustainability and ESG leaders will share best practices for demonstrating value while engaging with the c-suite, board members, and other stakeholders.
Speakers:
- Mandi McReynolds, VP, Global ESG, Workiva
- Aya Kiy, Head of ESG Governance and Reporting, Cognizant
- Jamie Jones Ezefili, SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Northern Trust
- Amelia Pan, Managing Director, PJT Partners
