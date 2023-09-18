Invigorate Education Announces Comprehensive Virtual Tutoring and Intervention Services

Invigorate Education launches a comprehensive virtual tutoring program, specializing in Orton-Gillingham methods, to support students ages 5-14 with learning differences in reading, writing, and math.

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Invigorate Education is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive virtual tutoring and intervention services geared towards supporting schools and students ages 5-14 with a range of learning differences.

Invigorate Education specializes in reading intervention training, assessment, and curriculum development, specializing in Orton-Gillingham, a proven method for aiding students with difficulties in reading, writing, and math. The program is designed to assist students with diagnoses such as Dyslexia, Autism, Dysgraphia, ADHD, and Dyscalculia, among others.

"We provide a holistic educational support system, addressing both academic and cognitive development," says Cassandra Reve from Invigorate Education. "Our services are not just for those diagnosed with learning differences. Any student who struggles with academic performance, and specifically in reading and all of its components can significantly benefit from our specialized approach." Not only are we addressing issues like decoding, fluency, writing, and comprehension; but we're also addressing issues like self-esteem, confidence, and group building.

The virtual tutoring program is divided into three levels, catering to a multitude of reading levels and types of reading difficulties. By following a scope and sequence, weekly developed lesson plans, and local and national reading standards we provide an invaluable resource to schools looking to supplement their reading intervention programs and offer a tangible, scalable, and collaborative reading intervention program; not just random, fly-by-night, 1-on-1 tutoring. These levels are meticulously designed to address the unique challenges that each stage of reading presents from basic word recognition to more complex sentence structure and comprehension. In developing the virtual programs we've been sure to ensure that students have access to multiple instructors during sessions; and that all students are involved in both individual and group work during live sessions to encourage confidence and camaraderie during live virtual instruction.

Invigorate Education also offers general and diagnostic assessments to all enrolled students. These evaluations provide a comprehensive understanding of a student's academic capability, helping to inform instruction and measure progress.

School administrators, teachers, and parents/guardians are given access to students' records, including assessments, student portfolios, and student instructional materials. Invigorate Education's commitment to transparency ensures that all stakeholders have the necessary information to support a child's full academic journey.

For years we over at Invigorate Education have trained teachers and provided leveled curriculums for use in schools throughout the United States. Our curriculums and Orton-Gillingham method-based training and instructional methods are currently being used in hundreds of schools in all 50 United States.

For further information, please contact Invigorate Education at 336-790-8868 or general@invigorateed.com.

About Invigorate Education

Invigorate Education is dedicated to empowering students with learning differences through specialized tutoring and intervention services. We believe in the potential of every child and strive to provide them with the tools they need to succeed academically.

