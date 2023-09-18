Arm Holdings plc ("Arm") today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 102,500,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing its ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $51.00 per ADS, including the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase up to an additional 7,000,000 ADSs to cover over-allotments. Arm's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") on September 14, 2023, under the ticker symbol "ARM."

Raine Securities LLC acted as financial advisor in connection with the IPO. Barclays, Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Mizuho acted as joint book-running managers for the IPO. Barclays acted as Billing and Delivery Agent, Goldman Sachs Co. LLC acted as IPO Allocation Coordinator, J.P. Morgan acted as Stabilization Agent, and Mizuho acted as Roadshow Launch Coordinator Salesforce Presentation Host.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the IPO has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on September 13, 2023. The IPO is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the IPO may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: U.S. ECM Desk, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, by telephone at (212) 205-7602 or by email at US-ECM@mizuhogroup.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Arm

Arm technology is building the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 250 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.

Contacts:

Media

FGS Global

ArmHoldings@FGSGlobal.com



Arm External Communications

Global-PRteam@arm.com



Investors

Arm Investor Relations

Ian Thornton

Ian.thornton@arm.com