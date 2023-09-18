Brandfon Honda Celebrates 50 Years of Selling Hondas

BRANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Brandfon Honda, located on Route 1 in Branford, celebrates its 50-year anniversary this September.

This month, the dealership will receive an award for selling Honda automobiles for 50 years from the American Honda Motor Company.

Brandfon Honda is a multiple-time recipient of the coveted President's Award and Council of Excellence Award from Honda. The President's Award is presented to Honda dealerships that demonstrate superior achievement in customer satisfaction, new-car-unit sales volume and business management. The Council of Excellence Award is bestowed on dealerships with superior automotive financial services. Only the top 15 percent of Honda dealerships were recognized by Honda Financial Services as Council of Excellence achievers, making Brandfon Honda's finance and insurance team truly extraordinary.

Brandfon Honda has also earned the respected 2023 Honda Environmental Platinum Leadership Award presented by the Honda Green Dealer Program. The award recognizes the dealership for measurably reducing the environmental impact of its business operations and achieving environmental improvement measures.

Owner of Brandfon Honda Jeffrey Brandfon and his family have been in the automotive business for four generations and over 65 years. The family name is known and respected in the industry. Brandfon Honda is one of the oldest and most prestigious foreign car dealerships in New England.

Jeffrey Brandfon attributes the dealership's success and longevity to his employees over the years. He proudly comments, "From customer-facing sales associates to the finance specialists, to the talented service team, reception, porters - every individual plays an important role. I thank everyone's combined efforts for getting the dealership to where it stands today."

"I also believe that the automobile industry is all about relationships. It's about earning a customer's trust and nurturing that relationship for a lifetime," Brandfon adds. "I am so grateful to our loyal customers over the years. I am fortunate to have an outstanding team who works tirelessly for our customers every day."

