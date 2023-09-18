Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853226 | ISIN: JP3854600008 | Ticker-Symbol: HDM
Tradegate
18.09.23
18:02 Uhr
33,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,62033,14023:00
32,55033,07021:16
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 23:02
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brandfon Honda Celebrates 50 Years of Selling Hondas

BRANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Brandfon Honda, located on Route 1 in Branford, celebrates its 50-year anniversary this September.

This month, the dealership will receive an award for selling Honda automobiles for 50 years from the American Honda Motor Company.

Brandfon Honda is a multiple-time recipient of the coveted President's Award and Council of Excellence Award from Honda. The President's Award is presented to Honda dealerships that demonstrate superior achievement in customer satisfaction, new-car-unit sales volume and business management. The Council of Excellence Award is bestowed on dealerships with superior automotive financial services. Only the top 15 percent of Honda dealerships were recognized by Honda Financial Services as Council of Excellence achievers, making Brandfon Honda's finance and insurance team truly extraordinary.

Brandfon Honda has also earned the respected 2023 Honda Environmental Platinum Leadership Award presented by the Honda Green Dealer Program. The award recognizes the dealership for measurably reducing the environmental impact of its business operations and achieving environmental improvement measures.

Owner of Brandfon Honda Jeffrey Brandfon and his family have been in the automotive business for four generations and over 65 years. The family name is known and respected in the industry. Brandfon Honda is one of the oldest and most prestigious foreign car dealerships in New England.

Jeffrey Brandfon attributes the dealership's success and longevity to his employees over the years. He proudly comments, "From customer-facing sales associates to the finance specialists, to the talented service team, reception, porters - every individual plays an important role. I thank everyone's combined efforts for getting the dealership to where it stands today."

"I also believe that the automobile industry is all about relationships. It's about earning a customer's trust and nurturing that relationship for a lifetime," Brandfon adds. "I am so grateful to our loyal customers over the years. I am fortunate to have an outstanding team who works tirelessly for our customers every day."

Contact the dealership at 203-481-1616 or www.brandfonhonda.com

Contact Information

Vlada Kolev
Marketing
vladak@keaadvertising.com
8452688686

SOURCE: Brandfon Honda

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785222/brandfon-honda-celebrates-50-years-of-selling-hondas

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.