SIMIS Srl (SIMIS), a NMS Group company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurent Contaut as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization, effective immediately. The appointment of Laurent comes at an exciting time for SIMIS, as the company continues to expand its services and drive innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Laurent brings a wealth of experience to SIMIS with his profound expertise, seasoned leadership and deep understanding of the evolving needs in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medtech and AI sectors around the globe. Prior to SIMIS, he established a successful track record at various companies (small biotech firms, big pharmaceutical companies, Contract Research Organizations and academic institutions) working globally from locations including Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Specifically, prior to relocating to Italy, Laurent has lived and worked in France, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore and China, leading teams to deliver high quality results, on time and within budget. All of these make Laurent the ideal candidate to lead SIMIS into its next phase of growth and success.

As the newly appointed CEO, Laurent will spearhead SIMIS' strategic direction, aiming at transforming the Nerviano Site into a highly efficient contract services and biotech research campus in the field of Life Sciences. He will further position the firm as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO and CMDO companies, leveraging his accomplishments in strategic operationalization to attract Global firms to our Nerviano Hub. The Hub is designed to provide a collaborative and effective ecosystem to enable companies to operate and ultimately rapidly expand their operations having easy access to all necessary components. SIMIS manages the Nerviano Site which provides shared physical infrastructures, Centralized Services, Administrative Support, Networking Collaboration and a large community of life science professionals.

"We are really thrilled to nominate Laurent as the CEO of SIMIS. His proven expertise, strategic acumen, ability to collaborate with professionals across different cultures and deep industry knowledge make him the perfect fit for this role," said Hugues Dolgos, Pharm.D., CEO of the NMS Group and Chairman of SIMIS.

"I am very excited to arrive at such a perfect time for SIMIS. Our Bio-Park strategically, centrally positioned in the middle of Europe, surrounded with highly renowned universities, easily accessible from all European capitals is a unique concept and a collaborative ecosystem that offers shared services, facilities and resources to multiple entities in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. We plan to compete with other global life science hubs and become the campus of choice for research and development in the pharma/biotech industry," Laurent commented.

About NMS Group

NMS Group S.p.A. (NMS Group) is the largest R&D company in Italy committed to the discovery and development of novel oncological therapies and through its three subsidiaries is the only institution able to manage the entire integrated R&D chain: from the first steps of the pre-clinical phase to the packaging of the finished product with more than 400 employees of whom more than half are highly educated individuals dedicated to innovative research, development and manufacturing.

NMS Group's three subsidiaries are: NMS S.r.l., focused on discovery and clinical development of new drugs for oncology at Nerviano (Italy) and Boston (US) sites, Accelera S.r.l., one of the few Italian CROs capable of providing support through all phases of drug research and development, and NerPharMa S.r.l., a CDMO owing a wide and cutting edge organizational structure able to manage and handle highly active compounds, and to ensure the full development and production of active principles and finished products.

