Karmascore Eliminates Relationship Guesswork with Data-Driven Insights Based on Memories

Karmascore , a relationship analytics app created by Paula Panagouleas Miller, is now available for download in the App Store and Play Store with the stated mission of helping build healthier, stronger, and more engaging relationships.

The relationship analytics app helps people manage and rank relationships to better prioritize healthy connections. Karmascore uses numerical values to help individuals more easily visualize their emotional exchanges, with the intended outcome of investing only in positive associations.

A Mission Rooted in Impact

Karmascore holds the belief that genuine success should be gauged by the positive impact on people's lives. The startup wants to be a valued partner in managing and improving relationships.

With approximately 60% of first marriages eventually ending in divorce, while approximately 40% of Americans report bouts of loneliness, Americans may be in need of new tools to help better negotiate meaningful connections.

How Karmascore Works

The core of the Karmascore app lies in its ability to create a comprehensive "Karmascore" for each relationship by maintaining a rolling record of memories and user ratings. The system involves assigning numeric evaluations to traditionally subjective experiences, allowing users to gauge the mathematical likelihood of achieving lasting happiness in their experiences.

Through the application of relationship analytics, Karmascore aspires to transform personal and professional lives by answering questions like:

Am I making smart choices with my emotions?

Am I focusing my energy on the right relationship?

Is this relationship getting better or worse?

Beyond Dating: An All-Inclusive Solution

While Karmascore could initially be associated with dating, it has the capability to gauge the sustainability of any relationship type, including personal, professional, and a number of other connections. The app offers several features, including:

Create Relationships

Whether developing the connection with a significant other or cultivating a bond with a distant relative, users have the freedom to tailor relationship profiles that match up with their preferences and principles.

Log Memories

Take the time to record memorable moments shared with others and assign them ratings. This numerical assessment system will serve as the basis for calculating and establishing a personalized Karmascore.

Track Spending

The app is set up to accurately monitor and maintain detailed records of all of the cash expenditures that were made in each entered interaction - if you opt in.

View Your Stats

Relationship scores gradually morph and change over time, giving invaluable insights in the positive development of various relationships.

Unraveling the Power of Data-Driven Insights

Karmascore has surfaced as a promising solution for those attempting to improve personal and professional connections. The app provides users with visual representations for each relationship dynamic, enabling them to make more informed decisions about where to invest emotional capital.

The Karmascore team was actively looking for the best way to give back as a company. By creating a tool designed to both rehabilitate and initiate relationships, the team was able to make good on their commitment to the people.

About Karmascore

Karmascore is a woman-founded start-up that emphasizes the importance of building meaningful relationships for lifelong happiness. Established by Harvard graduate Paula Panagouleas Miller, Karmascore aims to be a catalyst for personal and professional growth through improved relationship management. The emerging platform encourages individuals to cultivate positive, lasting relationships.

Memories shared with others can literally be shared with others, to unearth deeper levels of combined insight. With just a few taps and swipes, thousands of users have already begun seeking improved relationships and personal growth through Karmascore.

For additional information about Karmascore, please visit the company website

Paula Panagouleas Miller

paula.panagouleas@karmascoreapp.com

SOURCE: Karmascore





