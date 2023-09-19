

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.5928 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5917.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 87.48 and 1.8045 from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.33 and 1.8064, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 1.0884 against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 1.0870.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



