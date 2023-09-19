Veracio's Landmark Acquisition of Minalyze Set to Fast-Track Global Orebody Knowledge Through Enhanced Data Analysis and AI

SALT LAKE CITY and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2023has proudly entered into a binding agreement to acquire pioneers in scanning and data innovators, Minalyze for a total consideration equal to US$29.3 million . With the unique combination of Veracio's AI and advanced analytics solutions and Minalyze's geological data visualization technology, this strategic acquisition will transform the way the industry captures, analyzes, and interprets geological information, ushering in an era of informed decision-making in an increasingly complex and data-driven world.



"This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for both Veracio and Minalyze," states Veracio Chief Executive Officer, JT Clark. "We see this as a 'better together' opportunity, leveraging our collective expertise to push boundaries and create a product portfolio that goes beyond anything previously available for the mining and exploration industry."

Annelie Lundström and Mikael Arthursson, the esteemed co-founders of Minalyze, will assume integral leadership positions within Veracio, while the entire Minalyze team will seamlessly transition under the Veracio banner.



"Joining forces with Veracio is a remarkable step forward," says Annelie Lundström. "We believe this acquisition will enable us to enhance what we've accomplished to date, deliver distinct value to our clients and redefine industry benchmarks collaboratively."

"We are committed to maintaining the quality and innovation the industry has come to expect from both Veracio and Minalyze," said Mike Ravella, Veracio's Chief Innovation Officer. "We want to assure our clients on both sides of this transaction that the products and quality of services they trust and value will continue to be available and well-supported, and we encourage and appreciate their continued support."

This landmark deal will capitalise on the synergy between Minalyze and Veracio's scientific and technological progress and prowess. Veracio remains steadfast in its mission to evolve data acquisition and AI in geosciences, and to unveil vital resources globally with enhanced speed. Completion of the transaction is scheduled to occur on 20 September 2023.

About Veracio:

Veracio offers mining clients a range of solutions that improve, automate, and digitally transform their orebody sciences in exploration, resource definition and production. Championing a modern approach through a diverse product portfolio Veracio fuses science and technology together with digital accessibility by using advanced scanning, sensing with strong data governance and the deployment of AI to accelerate real-time decision making and significantly improve efficiency, profitability, and sustainability across the value chain.

About Minalyze:

Minalyze has a long history of developing scanning instruments for core samples and software for the visualization of geological data. The company's patented and unique scanner and cloud-based software for digitizing large volumes of drilling samples generate high-resolution and consistent data through fast, non-destructive collection of multiple datasets. Minalyze has achieved international commercial success with clients in Europe, Australia, Africa and North America.

