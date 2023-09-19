

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened slightly against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.6587 against the euro and 95.21 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6602 and 94.96, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6449 and 0.8692 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6434 and 0.8676, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken