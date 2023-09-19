Appointment of Marc-Andre Goldschmidt as Country Manager of Germany fortifies broader corporate initiative of strategically investing in human capital

Goldschmidt brings a successful track record of multiple product launches of innovative medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in Germany

Goldschmidt will initially focus on the growth of Avanzanite's pediatric nephrology franchise

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. ("Avanzanite" or the "Company"), a specialty commercial-stage pharmaceutical company with a corporate mission of boosting orphan drug access and unlocking their full potential in European markets, today announced the appointment of Marc-Andre Goldschmidt as Country Manager of Germany.

"We're excited to enlist Marc-Andre with this critical post at Avanzanite, adding to our high-caliber talent team to drive strong performance across our organization going forward," stated Avanzanite's Founder and CEO, Adam Plich. "With our growing momentum and continued business execution, it's more important than ever to strategically add to our talent pool and position ourselves for the highest level of success in product sales across Germany and Europe." Mr. Plich continued, "We brought Marc-Andre on board to spearhead these efforts, as he demonstrated this level of robust performance consistently throughout his career. In the near term, Marc-Andre will be laser-focused on driving the Company's product launch of a commercially-ready treatment for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a rare kidney disease leading to stunted growth in children, brittle bones or rickets, kidney stones and life-threatening hypokalemia. We are confident his role will expand over time as Avanzanite continues to add new products to its portfolio of orphan drugs," concluded Mr. Plich.

Prior to Avanzanite, Mr. Goldschmidt served most prominently as national sales manager of neurology for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he filled senior sales positions with growing responsibility for six years. At Alexion, Mr. Goldschmidt was instrumental in accomplishing 220% growth in product sales of select orphan drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, amongst other accomplishments. Immediately prior to Avanzanite, Mr. Goldschmidt served as business unit director at Stada, where he led the team that achieved 75% market share growth in the neurology therapy area. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goldschmidt was a district sales manager at Amgen with consistent and successful results.

"Together with my colleagues in Germany and Europe, we have a great opportunity and mission to significantly improve the lives of people with rare diseases," stated Mr. Goldschmidt. "Because of this purpose-driven mission, I'm enthusiastic to join Avanzanite and look forward to giving my all every single day and deepening our reach in pediatric nephrology and beyond throughout Germany."

ABOUT AVANZANITE BIOSCIENCE: Derived from the word 'Tanzanite' one of the rarest and most underappreciated gemstones on earth Avanzanite was formed to capitalize on two primary objectives, one economic, and one humanitarian. The economic goal is to offer end-to-end commercialization and distribution partnership with research-based biopharmaceutical originators to unlock the full value of their orphan medicines in European markets; this is the unique expertise and core competency of the Avanzanite team through its decades of operating experience navigating this area. Equally important, the Company's humanitarian goal stems from our commitment to enabling access to novel medicines for patients who suffer from orphan diseases regardless of where in Europe they live. Go to www.avanzanite.com for additional information.

