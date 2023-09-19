

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation and current account figures from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Switzerland's customs office is scheduled to issue foreign trade data for August. The trade surplus totaled CHF 2.6 billion in July.



At 3.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Austria. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 7.5 percent in August from 7.0 percent in July.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account figures for July. The current account surplus is seen at EUR 30.2 billion compared to EUR 35.84 billion in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area final consumer price data for August. The statistical office is expected to confirm inflation at 5.3 percent, which was unchanged down from July.



In the meantime, current account data is due from Italy.



