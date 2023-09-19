DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112 GBP0.960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.942 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.102413 GBP0.949938

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,893,864 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3471 1.106 XDUB 08:15:50 00067020767TRLO0 3184 1.108 XDUB 08:36:26 00067021183TRLO0 3217 1.108 XDUB 08:36:26 00067021182TRLO0 2476 1.110 XDUB 08:36:26 00067021184TRLO0 2000 1.110 XDUB 08:42:05 00067021257TRLO0 3162 1.106 XDUB 08:44:11 00067021300TRLO0 5066 1.112 XDUB 09:23:37 00067022013TRLO0 4046 1.112 XDUB 09:23:37 00067022012TRLO0 2000 1.112 XDUB 09:23:37 00067022011TRLO0 4228 1.112 XDUB 09:46:55 00067022436TRLO0 2793 1.112 XDUB 10:14:32 00067023410TRLO0 3389 1.112 XDUB 10:14:32 00067023409TRLO0 5030 1.108 XDUB 10:14:35 00067023413TRLO0 3364 1.108 XDUB 10:39:00 00067023886TRLO0 2558 1.108 XDUB 11:42:34 00067025133TRLO0 543 1.108 XDUB 11:42:34 00067025132TRLO0 3382 1.108 XDUB 11:42:34 00067025131TRLO0 2838 1.108 XDUB 11:42:34 00067025130TRLO0 2815 1.108 XDUB 11:42:34 00067025129TRLO0 3183 1.108 XDUB 11:42:34 00067025134TRLO0 3540 1.106 XDUB 11:44:31 00067025152TRLO0 3089 1.104 XDUB 12:08:40 00067025494TRLO0 180 1.104 XDUB 12:08:40 00067025493TRLO0 3410 1.102 XDUB 12:11:01 00067025547TRLO0 3135 1.098 XDUB 12:32:28 00067026071TRLO0 2000 1.098 XDUB 12:32:28 00067026073TRLO0 2595 1.092 XDUB 12:44:24 00067026408TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 12:53:38 00067026912TRLO0 312 1.092 XDUB 12:53:38 00067026911TRLO0 298 1.092 XDUB 13:17:56 00067027395TRLO0 841 1.092 XDUB 13:17:56 00067027394TRLO0 3314 1.092 XDUB 13:44:43 00067027953TRLO0 1096 1.092 XDUB 13:44:43 00067027952TRLO0 3450 1.092 XDUB 13:44:43 00067027951TRLO0 1429 1.092 XDUB 13:44:43 00067027950TRLO0 2012 1.094 XDUB 14:06:08 00067028411TRLO0 38130 1.100 XDUB 14:56:35 00067030044TRLO0 5000 1.100 XDUB 14:56:35 00067030043TRLO0 1868 1.100 XDUB 14:56:35 00067030046TRLO0 5000 1.100 XDUB 14:56:35 00067030045TRLO0 2210 1.100 XDUB 14:59:15 00067030155TRLO0 3500 1.102 XDUB 15:16:01 00067030824TRLO0 1177 1.102 XDUB 15:16:01 00067030825TRLO0 3500 1.102 XDUB 15:16:01 00067030826TRLO0 364 1.102 XDUB 15:16:01 00067030827TRLO0 3500 1.102 XDUB 15:16:01 00067030828TRLO0 3304 1.102 XDUB 15:17:01 00067030839TRLO0 3385 1.102 XDUB 15:25:15 00067031047TRLO0 401 1.102 XDUB 15:25:15 00067031046TRLO0 287 1.102 XDUB 15:25:15 00067031045TRLO0 196 1.102 XDUB 15:25:15 00067031044TRLO0 286 1.102 XDUB 15:26:15 00067031101TRLO0 3500 1.102 XDUB 15:26:15 00067031100TRLO0 3298 1.102 XDUB 15:27:15 00067031117TRLO0 580 1.100 XDUB 15:46:06 00067031642TRLO0 506 1.100 XDUB 15:46:06 00067031641TRLO0 3500 1.100 XDUB 15:46:06 00067031640TRLO0 638 1.100 XDUB 15:46:55 00067031659TRLO0 3500 1.100 XDUB 15:46:55 00067031658TRLO0 50 1.100 XDUB 15:54:55 00067031990TRLO0 3500 1.100 XDUB 15:54:55 00067031989TRLO0 3019 1.100 XDUB 16:03:55 00067032357TRLO0 116 1.096 XDUB 16:11:55 00067032707TRLO0 3359 1.096 XDUB 16:11:55 00067032706TRLO0 2722 1.096 XDUB 16:11:55 00067032705TRLO0 2701 1.094 XDUB 16:17:56 00067033081TRLO0 451 1.094 XDUB 16:17:56 00067033080TRLO0 506 1.094 XDUB 16:17:56 00067033079TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3013 95.90 XLON 08:55:24 00067021577TRLO0 3352 95.90 XLON 09:03:33 00067021681TRLO0 179 95.90 XLON 09:03:33 00067021682TRLO0 3234 96.00 XLON 09:20:18 00067021961TRLO0 85 95.90 XLON 09:46:55 00067022434TRLO0 3368 95.90 XLON 09:46:55 00067022435TRLO0 3444 95.90 XLON 10:11:04 00067023272TRLO0 168 95.70 XLON 10:11:05 00067023275TRLO0 3024 95.70 XLON 10:11:05 00067023276TRLO0 3501 95.70 XLON 10:14:32 00067023408TRLO0 110 95.20 XLON 11:42:35 00067025136TRLO0 2934 95.20 XLON 11:42:35 00067025137TRLO0 112 95.20 XLON 11:42:36 00067025138TRLO0 3 95.20 XLON 11:42:36 00067025139TRLO0 3322 95.20 XLON 11:44:31 00067025151TRLO0 1270 94.90 XLON 12:11:01 00067025542TRLO0 177 94.90 XLON 12:11:01 00067025543TRLO0 111 94.90 XLON 12:11:01 00067025544TRLO0 215 94.90 XLON 12:11:01 00067025545TRLO0 1262 94.90 XLON 12:11:01 00067025546TRLO0 2963 94.40 XLON 12:32:28 00067026072TRLO0 3323 94.20 XLON 13:37:29 00067027753TRLO0 324 94.20 XLON 13:47:03 00067027982TRLO0 425 94.20 XLON 13:47:03 00067027983TRLO0 830 94.20 XLON 13:47:03 00067027984TRLO0 6700 94.20 XLON 13:47:03 00067027985TRLO0 1850 94.80 XLON 14:56:49 00067030056TRLO0 2542 94.80 XLON 14:56:49 00067030057TRLO0 185 94.80 XLON 14:56:49 00067030058TRLO0 5074 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031377TRLO0 380 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031378TRLO0 1739 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031379TRLO0 1000 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031380TRLO0 207 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031381TRLO0 376 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031382TRLO0 1232 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031383TRLO0 277 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031384TRLO0 5355 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031385TRLO0 663 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031386TRLO0 1000 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031387TRLO0 278 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031388TRLO0 1093 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031389TRLO0 3260 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031390TRLO0 3057 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031391TRLO0 2367 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031392TRLO0 5 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031393TRLO0 1000 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031394TRLO0 218 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031395TRLO0 630 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031396TRLO0 413 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031397TRLO0 858 94.80 XLON 15:35:06 00067031398TRLO0 843 94.80 XLON 15:44:06 00067031578TRLO0 2679 94.80 XLON 15:44:06 00067031579TRLO0 85 94.80 XLON 15:51:06 00067031813TRLO0 380 94.80 XLON 15:51:06 00067031814TRLO0 750 94.80 XLON 15:51:06 00067031815TRLO0 1891 94.80 XLON 15:51:06 00067031816TRLO0 85 94.80 XLON 15:58:06 00067032117TRLO0 2477 94.90 XLON 16:01:04 00067032235TRLO0 1128 94.90 XLON 16:01:04 00067032236TRLO0 3394 94.90 XLON 16:07:04 00067032506TRLO0 3780 94.60 XLON 16:11:55 00067032704TRLO0

