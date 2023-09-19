Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.09.23
08:03 Uhr
1,080 Euro
-0,022
-2,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0821,11409:58
Dow Jones News
19.09.2023 | 08:31
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.112     GBP0.960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092     GBP0.942 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.102413    GBP0.949938

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,893,864 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3471       1.106         XDUB      08:15:50      00067020767TRLO0 
3184       1.108         XDUB      08:36:26      00067021183TRLO0 
3217       1.108         XDUB      08:36:26      00067021182TRLO0 
2476       1.110         XDUB      08:36:26      00067021184TRLO0 
2000       1.110         XDUB      08:42:05      00067021257TRLO0 
3162       1.106         XDUB      08:44:11      00067021300TRLO0 
5066       1.112         XDUB      09:23:37      00067022013TRLO0 
4046       1.112         XDUB      09:23:37      00067022012TRLO0 
2000       1.112         XDUB      09:23:37      00067022011TRLO0 
4228       1.112         XDUB      09:46:55      00067022436TRLO0 
2793       1.112         XDUB      10:14:32      00067023410TRLO0 
3389       1.112         XDUB      10:14:32      00067023409TRLO0 
5030       1.108         XDUB      10:14:35      00067023413TRLO0 
3364       1.108         XDUB      10:39:00      00067023886TRLO0 
2558       1.108         XDUB      11:42:34      00067025133TRLO0 
543       1.108         XDUB      11:42:34      00067025132TRLO0 
3382       1.108         XDUB      11:42:34      00067025131TRLO0 
2838       1.108         XDUB      11:42:34      00067025130TRLO0 
2815       1.108         XDUB      11:42:34      00067025129TRLO0 
3183       1.108         XDUB      11:42:34      00067025134TRLO0 
3540       1.106         XDUB      11:44:31      00067025152TRLO0 
3089       1.104         XDUB      12:08:40      00067025494TRLO0 
180       1.104         XDUB      12:08:40      00067025493TRLO0 
3410       1.102         XDUB      12:11:01      00067025547TRLO0 
3135       1.098         XDUB      12:32:28      00067026071TRLO0 
2000       1.098         XDUB      12:32:28      00067026073TRLO0 
2595       1.092         XDUB      12:44:24      00067026408TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      12:53:38      00067026912TRLO0 
312       1.092         XDUB      12:53:38      00067026911TRLO0 
298       1.092         XDUB      13:17:56      00067027395TRLO0 
841       1.092         XDUB      13:17:56      00067027394TRLO0 
3314       1.092         XDUB      13:44:43      00067027953TRLO0 
1096       1.092         XDUB      13:44:43      00067027952TRLO0 
3450       1.092         XDUB      13:44:43      00067027951TRLO0 
1429       1.092         XDUB      13:44:43      00067027950TRLO0 
2012       1.094         XDUB      14:06:08      00067028411TRLO0 
38130      1.100         XDUB      14:56:35      00067030044TRLO0 
5000       1.100         XDUB      14:56:35      00067030043TRLO0 
1868       1.100         XDUB      14:56:35      00067030046TRLO0 
5000       1.100         XDUB      14:56:35      00067030045TRLO0 
2210       1.100         XDUB      14:59:15      00067030155TRLO0 
3500       1.102         XDUB      15:16:01      00067030824TRLO0 
1177       1.102         XDUB      15:16:01      00067030825TRLO0 
3500       1.102         XDUB      15:16:01      00067030826TRLO0 
364       1.102         XDUB      15:16:01      00067030827TRLO0 
3500       1.102         XDUB      15:16:01      00067030828TRLO0 
3304       1.102         XDUB      15:17:01      00067030839TRLO0 
3385       1.102         XDUB      15:25:15      00067031047TRLO0 
401       1.102         XDUB      15:25:15      00067031046TRLO0 
287       1.102         XDUB      15:25:15      00067031045TRLO0 
196       1.102         XDUB      15:25:15      00067031044TRLO0 
286       1.102         XDUB      15:26:15      00067031101TRLO0 
3500       1.102         XDUB      15:26:15      00067031100TRLO0 
3298       1.102         XDUB      15:27:15      00067031117TRLO0 
580       1.100         XDUB      15:46:06      00067031642TRLO0 
506       1.100         XDUB      15:46:06      00067031641TRLO0 
3500       1.100         XDUB      15:46:06      00067031640TRLO0 
638       1.100         XDUB      15:46:55      00067031659TRLO0 
3500       1.100         XDUB      15:46:55      00067031658TRLO0 
50        1.100         XDUB      15:54:55      00067031990TRLO0 
3500       1.100         XDUB      15:54:55      00067031989TRLO0 
3019       1.100         XDUB      16:03:55      00067032357TRLO0 
116       1.096         XDUB      16:11:55      00067032707TRLO0 
3359       1.096         XDUB      16:11:55      00067032706TRLO0 
2722       1.096         XDUB      16:11:55      00067032705TRLO0 
2701       1.094         XDUB      16:17:56      00067033081TRLO0 
451       1.094         XDUB      16:17:56      00067033080TRLO0 
506       1.094         XDUB      16:17:56      00067033079TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3013       95.90         XLON      08:55:24      00067021577TRLO0 
3352       95.90         XLON      09:03:33      00067021681TRLO0 
179       95.90         XLON      09:03:33      00067021682TRLO0 
3234       96.00         XLON      09:20:18      00067021961TRLO0 
85        95.90         XLON      09:46:55      00067022434TRLO0 
3368       95.90         XLON      09:46:55      00067022435TRLO0 
3444       95.90         XLON      10:11:04      00067023272TRLO0 
168       95.70         XLON      10:11:05      00067023275TRLO0 
3024       95.70         XLON      10:11:05      00067023276TRLO0 
3501       95.70         XLON      10:14:32      00067023408TRLO0 
110       95.20         XLON      11:42:35      00067025136TRLO0 
2934       95.20         XLON      11:42:35      00067025137TRLO0 
112       95.20         XLON      11:42:36      00067025138TRLO0 
3        95.20         XLON      11:42:36      00067025139TRLO0 
3322       95.20         XLON      11:44:31      00067025151TRLO0 
1270       94.90         XLON      12:11:01      00067025542TRLO0 
177       94.90         XLON      12:11:01      00067025543TRLO0 
111       94.90         XLON      12:11:01      00067025544TRLO0 
215       94.90         XLON      12:11:01      00067025545TRLO0 
1262       94.90         XLON      12:11:01      00067025546TRLO0 
2963       94.40         XLON      12:32:28      00067026072TRLO0 
3323       94.20         XLON      13:37:29      00067027753TRLO0 
324       94.20         XLON      13:47:03      00067027982TRLO0 
425       94.20         XLON      13:47:03      00067027983TRLO0 
830       94.20         XLON      13:47:03      00067027984TRLO0 
6700       94.20         XLON      13:47:03      00067027985TRLO0 
1850       94.80         XLON      14:56:49      00067030056TRLO0 
2542       94.80         XLON      14:56:49      00067030057TRLO0 
185       94.80         XLON      14:56:49      00067030058TRLO0 
5074       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031377TRLO0 
380       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031378TRLO0 
1739       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031379TRLO0 
1000       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031380TRLO0 
207       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031381TRLO0 
376       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031382TRLO0 
1232       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031383TRLO0 
277       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031384TRLO0 
5355       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031385TRLO0 
663       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031386TRLO0 
1000       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031387TRLO0 
278       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031388TRLO0 
1093       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031389TRLO0 
3260       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031390TRLO0 
3057       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031391TRLO0 
2367       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031392TRLO0 
5        94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031393TRLO0 
1000       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031394TRLO0 
218       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031395TRLO0 
630       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031396TRLO0 
413       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031397TRLO0 
858       94.80         XLON      15:35:06      00067031398TRLO0 
843       94.80         XLON      15:44:06      00067031578TRLO0 
2679       94.80         XLON      15:44:06      00067031579TRLO0 
85        94.80         XLON      15:51:06      00067031813TRLO0 
380       94.80         XLON      15:51:06      00067031814TRLO0 
750       94.80         XLON      15:51:06      00067031815TRLO0 
1891       94.80         XLON      15:51:06      00067031816TRLO0 
85        94.80         XLON      15:58:06      00067032117TRLO0 
2477       94.90         XLON      16:01:04      00067032235TRLO0 
1128       94.90         XLON      16:01:04      00067032236TRLO0 
3394       94.90         XLON      16:07:04      00067032506TRLO0 
3780       94.60         XLON      16:11:55      00067032704TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  272209 
EQS News ID:  1728811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1728811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
