Dienstag, 19.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 08:36
Invitation to Essity's webcast - Innovating for sustainable and profitable growth

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Essity, a global leading hygiene and health company, for a live webcast on Innovation, between 15:00 and 16:30 CET on November 27, 2023.

"At Essity, innovation drives our competitiveness and accelerates growth opportunities - now and in the future. We innovate to ensure happy customers and consumers, to grow sales and profits, and to lead in sustainability. On November 27, we will present some of the latest innovations across our leading hygiene and health solutions as well as the new technologies employed in our global supply chain," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The webcast will start with a presentation of Essity and its strategic priorities for increased value creation and will subsequently focus on how Essity innovates to ensure profitable and sustainable growth. The event will be broadcast live from Stockholm, Sweden, with members of Essity's Executive Management Team, concluding with a Q&A session.

Link to the webcast: https://event.vvenues.com/essity_innovation_webcast/idle

The webcast will also be available via on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

A very warm welcome!

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3837086/2300899.pdf

Invitation to Essity's webcast - Innovating for sustainable and profitable growth

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/innovation-webcast-2023-eng,c3216722

Innovation webcast 2023 eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-essitys-webcast---innovating-for-sustainable-and-profitable-growth-301931521.html

