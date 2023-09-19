MaiCoin Group: MAX Exchange and Bitget announce strategic partnership, marking MAX Token's debut on an international exchange

TAIPEI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Exchange establishes a strategic partnership with Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries since its 2018 inception. MAX, the utility platform token by MaiCoin Group, will now be tradable as MAX/USDT on Bitget, boosting the liquidity and overall value of MAX.

Alex Liu, CEO and founder of MaiCoin Group expressed optimism about Taiwan's growing importance in the global crypto industry. MAX's primary role is to connect users and expand beyond Taiwan, and its listing on Bitget marks a significant milestone in this endeavor. The Group anticipates further collaboration with Bitget.

MAX, a utility token on MAX Exchange, facilitates transactions and interactions within the MaiCoin Group ecosystem. Its initial issuance, without public fundraising, rewarded users through airdrops or marketing activities, resulting in an initial total supply of 500 million and a circulating supply of 295 million currently. MAX holders enjoy exclusive benefits such as transaction fee discounts, staking rewards, VIP program eligibility, and participation in MaiCoin's yield products and MaiPay, our crypto payment service.

- About MAX Exchange -

Established in 2018 as part of MaiCoin Group, MAX Exchange provides P2P crypto trading and investment products. It's a pioneering exchange for fiat-to-crypto transactions, ranking among the top 50 globally and in Taiwan. MAX Exchange secures users' fiat currency in custody accounts, adheres to international security standards through collaborations with CYBAVO and AMIS, and introduced MAX, a utility platform token in 2018. In 2021, it led the industry in complying with the Financial Supervisory Commission's Money Laundering Control Act and in 2022, it launched crypto lending and staking services, followed by grid bot in 2023. For details, visit the official website: https://max.maicoin.com/

