

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK), on Tuesday, reconfirmed expectations to increase underlying EBIT significantly for both the fourth quarter of 2023 and also for the fiscal year 2023 against FY 2022.



Q4 underlying EBIT is expected to increase significantly against the prior year - Hotels & Resorts is anticipated to be close to an already strong prior year. Both Cruises and Markets & Airlines are set to achieve a significantly improved result with a strong increase in results expected for TUI Musement, the company said.



For fiscal 2023, the company reconfirmed its expectations to increase underlying EBIT significantly for FY 2023.



Further, the company noted that it is well positioned to achieve the results target for FY 2023, as it witnesses the positive momentum continuing into Winter 2023/24 supported by higher prices.



