

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial service company Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 402.7 million pounds for the full year, higher than 269.2 million pounds in the previous year, helped by increase in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax was 438.8 million pounds, up from 297.5 million pounds last year.



Net profit increased to 323.7 million pounds or 68.2p pr share from 215.8 million pounds or 45.6p per share in the prior year.



Underlying profit was 352.7 million pounds or 74.3p per share, up from 238.5 million pounds or 50.4p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year increased 26% to 735.1 million pounds from 583 million pounds a year ago.



The company said its total Assets Under Administration (AUA) increased by 8% to 134.0 billion pounds at the year end from 123.8 billion pounds last year.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 28.8 pence per share, to be paid on December 15 to'shareholders on the register on November 17.



