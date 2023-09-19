

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group Plc (OCDO.L), a technology led British retail company, on Tuesday posted a rise in retail revenue for the third-quarter, as demand improved. In addition, for full year 2023, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



For the three-month period, the company reported retail revenue of 569.6 million pounds, higher than 531.5 million pounds registered for the same period of previous year.



Average orders per week stood at 381, 000 as against last year's 374, 000.



The number of active customers improved to 961, 000 from 946,000 of 2022.



Average selling price was at 2.76 pounds, higher than previous year's 2.55 pounds.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company continues to expect to register a marginally positive EBITDA on a projected positive result in the second half, as a return to volume growth supports improved capacity utilization and reduced costs relative to sales.



The Group still projects a mid-single digit annual revenue growth, with an improving trajectory during the year, reflecting a return to volume growth.



