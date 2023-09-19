

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L), on Tuesday, issued a trading update for the third quarter and reported that trading is in line with market expectations for the full year.



The company continued to deliver a resilient performance, with the movement in Group net fees for the third quarter in line with the second quarter, down 7% YoY against a strong comparative period and ongoing global macroeconomic weakness.



Timo Lehne, Chief Executive, said, 'We continue to deliver a resilient performance, underpinned by the Group's strategic focus on Contract. While the wider environment remains uncertain, we are encouraged by our sequentially improving new placement performance and strong Contract extensions, demonstrating our clients' sustained demand for critical STEM skills.'



