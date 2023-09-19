Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company commercializing the ReGen patented process to recycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association ("ILMA") Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place from October 7 to 10, 2023, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.

The ILMA Annual Meeting is a premier event for the lubricants industry, bringing together over 1,000 professionals, including manufacturers, distributors, raw materials suppliers, and solution providers. The event includes a dynamic program, featuring educational sessions on market trends and business intelligence.

ReGen III Corp. looks forward to meeting with industry colleagues, furthering the Company's offtake and strategic investment discussions, and gaining insights into emerging trends and sustainable lubricant innovations within the sector. For more information about the ILMA Annual Meeting 2023, please visit www.ILMAAnnualMeeting.org.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to recycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, where world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies - are providing detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up services.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181041