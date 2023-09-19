Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
WKN: A3C99G | ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 | Ticker-Symbol: R6C0
Tradegate
19.09.23
10:09 Uhr
30,660 Euro
+0,195
+0,64 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA4,040+0,15 %
SHELL PLC30,660+0,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.