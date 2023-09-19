

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), UK-based household and personal care products maker, Tuesday reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of 15.1 million pounds for the full year, narrower than 35.3 million pounds loss in the previous year, driven by increase in volume as well as selling prices.



Excluding special items, the company posted a profit before tax of 0.3 million pounds compared with a loss of 29.6 million pounds a year ago.



Net loss from continuing operations was 11.5 million pounds or 6.6p per share compared with 24 million pounds or 13.8p per share loss a year ago.



On an adjusted basis, the company reached breakeven, compared with a loss of 20.3 million pounds last year.



Revenue for the year grew 31.1% to 889 million pounds from 678.3 million pounds in the previous year.



