19.09.2023
Frost & Sullivan Announces Return of the Customer Service Industry "CC Awards"

Frost & Sullivan unveils the grand return of 'CC Awards' celebrating customer service excellence.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently announced the return of the "CC Awards" which identify and honor teams and companies leading the way in creating excellent customer experiences. The CC Awards recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in the customer service sector across five categories:

Frost & Sullivan Announces Return of the Customer Service Industry
  1. The Mr. Roboto - AI, and Automation
  2. The Get Up Stand Up - Hybrid Workforce
  3. The 9 to 5 - Customer Experience Analytics
  4. The Good Vibrations - Innovative Agent Engagement
  5. The Virtual Insanity - Self-Serve and Virtual Assistant

There is also a bonus Work Hard, Play Hard! category. For this award, applicants are advised to submit a creative 90-second video highlighting what makes their company's culture unique and their people special. Applicants can click here to learn more or upload a video for consideration. All awards incur a flat $95 nomination fee, regardless of the number of categories selected. All entries must be received by November 8, 2023.

Winners will be announced at the 20th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange in April 2024. For more information, visit the website FAQ or contact events.us@frost.com.

Frost & Sullivan created the CC Awards to recognize those companies who are setting the bar high and putting industry best-practices in place in a time of collapse, disruption, and digital transformation. The consultancy seeks to honor leading companies, their employees and most importantly, their customers.

Best-in-class brands continue to raise the bar for highly personalized and effortless customer experiences in these areas. These experiences help cement long-term customer relationships and build greater brand loyalty and advocacy. As a result, these companies can attract, retain, and grow more customers than their competitors, while keeping service costs lower.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
E: celeste.bailo@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213908/Frost_Sullivan_CC_Awards_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-announces-return-of-the-customer-service-industry-cc-awards-301931269.html

