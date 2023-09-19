Kaolin Market worth $6.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Kaolin Market by Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. The expansion of this market can be ascribed to the rising demand stemming from various end-use sectors such as paper, ceramics & sanitary wares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics industries. Additionally, there is a growing appetite for kaolin in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors, which is serving as a driving force for the global growth of kaolin.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Kaolin Market"

160 - Tables

55 - Figures

200 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91196438

Water Washed is expected to account for the largest market share in forecasted period, in terms of both value and volume.

The most popular procedure for transforming raw kaolin into its finished products is the water-washed process, also known as wet processing. This process calls for the raw kaolin to go through a number of processes, including screening, grinding, centrifuging, slurring, blunging, and chemical treatment. The market is expanding as a result of rising demand, especially from the building and construction sector. Notably, the water-washed method is often used to produce hydrous kaolin because it helps keep the clay's water content between 12% and 14%.

Ceramic & sanitary wares are expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2023 to 2028

Due to its beneficial qualities, kaolin is widely used in the ceramics and sanitary goods industries and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. It is the perfect material for creating ceramic whiteware products, such as porcelain items, insulators, and refractories, due to its high fusion temperature and white-burning properties. Kaolin is also a suitable material for the creation of porcelain electrical insulators due to its outstanding dielectric characteristics and chemical inertness. Kaolin is prized for its dimensional stability, high fusing point, low water content, and remarkable green strength in refractory applications. It gives whiteware goods dimensional stability, smooth surface finish, and dry and fired strength.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91196438

Asia Pacific account for the largest market share in the global kaolin market

Asia Pacific region dominated the global kaolin market in 2022 by holding the largest market share. Furthermore, this region is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028. The Asia Pacific has emerged as a thriving and promising market for kaolin, driven by shifting demographics, rapid industrialization, and improving economic circumstances. With approximately 60% of the world's population residing in this region, the extensive utilization of kaolin across various end-use industries such as paper, rubber, ceramics & sanitary wares, fiberglass, and paints & coatings is quite notable.

Prominent companies in the kaolin market include Imerys S.A. (France), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc. (Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Paper Pigments Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/kaolin-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/kaolin.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kaolin-market-worth-6-1-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301930334.html