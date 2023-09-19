DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GCLM LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 423.3088 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40811 CODE: GCLM LN ISIN: LU1602144492 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCLM LN Sequence No.: 272262 EQS News ID: 1729005 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729005&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)