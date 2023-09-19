DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (RPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.9856 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 798500 CODE: RPAB LN ISIN: LU2198884491 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198884491 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RPAB LN Sequence No.: 272388 EQS News ID: 1729257 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)