London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - As technology accelerates at record speeds, deploying innovation within product portfolios has never been more important. To win in a modern marketplace, insurers must walk a difficult balance between delivering ROI for industry stakeholders with keeping up evolved customer preference.

Ahead of Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Canada 2023, Reuters Events sat down with insurance product experts from Combined insurance, Sun Life, Canada Life, and IoT Insurance Observatory to share their insight on how to create a more personal and profitable product strategy.

Download 'Insurance Product Strategy: Powering Human Touch & Profitability' in full for free here

Featuring integral insight from industry experts on the forefront of product innovation:

Brady Aarssen, VP Group Retirement & Innovation, Canada Life

Gourami Kakhadze, VP, Chief Compliance Officer for Canada, Combined Insurance

Matteo Carbone, Founder & Director, IoT Insurance Observatory

Anna Foat, Design Literacy & Education Strategy - Global Marketing, Sun Life

A snapshot of the opinions available within the full whitepaper:

"It's not just about issuing product as inexpensively and efficiently as possible. It's also about being there for consumers in typically challenging situations. So having that human touch is still critical." - Brady Aarssen, VP Group Retirement & Innovation, Canada Life.

"When you have technology moving much faster than legislation and regulatory oversight, so we must challenge ourselves to innovate risk management practises in accordance with the new market realities." - Gourami Kakhadze, VP, Chief Compliance Officer for Canada, Combined Insurance.

"The number one problem is some of the existing systems of record weren't architected to ingest new forms of data - Anna Foat, Design Literacy & Education Strategy - Global Marketing, Sun Life.



